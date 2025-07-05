La La Anthony, Jimmy Butler, & More Give a Sneak Peek Into Their 4th of July Celebrations

Fourth of July isn’t just a holiday for us, it’s a full-blown American vibe. Fireworks, BBQs, flag fits, and freedom ringing in every corner. And while the whole country gets into celebration mode, our NBA stars are no exception. They take the holiday spirit seriously—some in red, white, and drip; others just soaking in the sun with their crew. This year, as the stars enjoyed their day off the court, they let fans in on the fun too. So let’s take a look at which NBA celebs shared their Fourth of July glow-up with us—straight from their Instagram stories and posts.

Caron Butler brought the laughs—and the cardio—this 4th of July. He posted a hilarious reel of himself trying to keep up with his wife Andrea while jump-roping. “Took me a few tries but I got it,” Caron wrote, shouting her out in the next slide: “Show off.” Andrea glided through those alternating leg hoops like she’d been training for the Olympics, while Caron, well… gave it his best. Pure couple goals—with just a dash of competition. Laura Govan, ex-wife of Gilbert Arenas, on the other hand, kept things close to the heart.

Govan captioned a sweet photo with her four kids, all posing together in patriotic spirit: “To My Favorite Holiday My 4th Of July … My FOUR Heart Beats … 🎆🎇🎆🎇 In Real Life MY REAL LIFE … ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” It was a quiet, sentimental moment—family first, just like always. Meanwhile, La La Anthony brought the vibes. On her IG Story, she gave us a sneak peek into her 4th—cruising through the sun and breeze during the day and catching fireworks by night. It wasn’t flashy, just chill and very La La: effortless glam with freedom vibes. Then came the foodies.

Paul Pierce gave fans a look inside his plate—BBQ chicken thighs grilled just right. No captions were needed; the food did the talking. James Harden took the moment to plug his business and wish everyone well with a smooth “Happy 4th! @jhardenwines” shoutout, promoting his label, J-HARDEN Wines. (Yes, that’s his real brand—he partnered with Accolade Wines back in 2022.) And Jimmy Butler?

via Imago Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jimmy was living his best life—soaking up the sun, scarfing down BBQ ribs and steak from Coop’s BBQ, and getting really competitive over a game of dominoes. No stress, just sun, good food, and vibes. But maybe the most glam July 4th came from Larsa Pippen, who didn’t just celebrate Independence Day—she celebrated her birthday too.

The soon-to-be 51-year-old hosted a night out at E11EVEN Miami with friends and her boyfriend Jeff Coby. One of her posts even showed the two sharing a kiss—fireworks, indeed. And with Larsa recently admitting they’re discussing ring shapes and stone cuts, this might’ve been more than a birthday… maybe even a little rehearsal for the real celebration to come?

Shaquille O’Neal got ‘arrested,’ Wade hit the beach, LeBron hit the greens

Shaquille O’Neal’s Fourth of July didn’t come with fireworks—unless you count the metaphorical kind caused by handcuffs and a staged arrest. While most NBA stars were out grilling or soaking up the sun, Shaq gave his fans a little chaos. On Instagram, he was seen being cuffed by a full-uniform NYPD officer. Yes, cuffed. The wild post came from rapper and Gravesend co-star Peter Gunz, who playfully warned, “Ayo who the f— snitched on my little big brother [Shaq]?” The post immediately got a repost from Shaq himself. Turns out, this “arrest” was just another episode of Shaq being Shaq—and the “cop”? Just another actor rolling with the bit.

While Shaq was busy turning a film set into a comedy sketch, Dwyane Wade kept things breezy and beautiful. The three-time NBA champ spent his Fourth of July beachside with his wife Gabrielle Union and their daughter Kaavia, celebrating with fireworks and good old family time. Gabrielle captured the sunset and sealed the vibe with a soft, perfect caption: “Sunsets are the sweetest goodnights.” Just good energy, ocean views, and the kind of peaceful holiday moment that feels like a deep exhale.

LeBron James, on the other hand, swapped the court for the course. He’s officially caught the golf bug—well, kind of. “Day 2 of officially trying this ⛳️🏌🏾 out! Boy o Boy it’s a mind f— to say the least!” he wrote on Instagram. “But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! 🤷🏾‍♂️” The King admitted he’s still got a long way to go, calling himself “some 💩” at the game, but it’s all part of the fun. “Slide 4 is so funny to me!” he added, tagging his crew and asking, “When we going back out there?? LET’S GO!!!” So, whether he’s draining threes or slicing drives, Bron’s holiday was all about good vibes and even better company amid trade rumors.

From wild stunts to heartfelt family moments, NBA stars across the board lit up the Fourth of July with their unique celebrations. Whether it was prank calls, sunset vibes, or a bit of friendly competition, this holiday wasn’t just another day off—it was a memorable, all-star spectacle.

