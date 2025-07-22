La La Anthony Shares Special Love for LeBron James’ Close Friend in Heartfelt Confession

What do a billionaire CEO, an NBA legend, and some of the world’s most exclusive parties have in common? The answer for fans lies in the intersections of sports, celebrity, and culture, amid which the dynamic ties between Michael Rubin and LeBron James have become one of the most intriguing subplots in the star-studded orbits. Over the years, Rubin—the visionary founder of Fanatics—has cemented himself as more than just a business mogul; he’s the connector behind many of the high-profile gatherings that draw the biggest names from sports, music, and Hollywood. And when someone like La La Antony steps up to publicly spotlight her affection for Rubin, it offers a rare, personal window into these powerful networks.

It’s easy to overlook just how influential Michael Rubin’s inner circle has become. While his extravagant Hamptons parties regularly attract guests from Jay-Z to Tom Brady, his events are so exclusive that only select NBA players receive invitations in any given year—a testament to Rubin’s loyalty to those within his orbit. And those bonds don’t just play out behind velvet ropes; they show up in real acts of friendship that ripple through public and private moments alike.

So, when La La Anthony shared her heartfelt feelings for Michael Rubin on Instagram, chances are it resonated deeply among those who recognize these intertwined worlds. “Happy Birthday @michaelrubin… Someone I can always count on!!!! Enjoy ur da! Can’t wait to hang and celebrate! Love you!” she posted, making it clear that loyalty and genuine affection still matter in circles where influence is currency. Case in point: Rubin’s connection with LeBron James being multifaceted and profound—a fact that goes beyond mere party snapshots.

And Rubin, too, seems to be just as fond of the James family. Let’s not forget, the $10.6 billion rich businessman orchestrated one of last year’s top moments. The signing of the historic LeBron James-Bronny James 1/1 Dual Autograph card. Shortly after Fanatics announced a landmark multi-year autograph deal with LeBron—ending his decades-long exclusivity with Upper Deck—Rubin was among the first to capture and share intimate footage of LeBron putting pen to card. An act loaded with both business significance and personal pride. And now, La La Anthony’s message reflects Rubin’s close yet diverse circle in the NBA community as well as the entertainment industry.

La La Anthony’s sharp appearance at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party

La La Anthony didn’t just show up—she made a statement at Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans on February 9 this year. Rocking a sleek black outfit, she looked every bit the star she is. The corset top and skin-tight capri pants, styled with knotted sides and flowing fabric strips, added a bold edge to her look.

But she didn’t stop there. Gold accents brought extra flair—two delicate waist chains, a circular pendant necklace, and a sparkling black-and-gold clutch pulled everything together with effortless glam. And those black pumps? With a pointed toe, low-cut vamp, and angled sole, they nailed the balance between classic and cool.

Now, after her IG post, it’s clear that it was not just another celebrity get-together but a bash thrown by a close friend for which La La Anthony made sure to raise the standard. Clearly, La La knew the assignment and nailed it.