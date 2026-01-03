Lakers Broadcasters Make Jaw-Dropping Comment on Grizzlies Big Man’s Missed Shot

The LA Lakers play-by-play voice, Bill Macdonald, and analyst Stu Lantz are usually calm and fair, quick to praise opponents and criticize the Lakers when needed. Friday night felt different. The restraint slipped, the tone sharpened, and the Memphis Grizzlies became targets. Jock Landale took the brunt of it, and even the team caught strays, creating a rare moment.

During a play in the first half, Grizzlies’ Cam Spencer drove to the basket, and as the Lakers’ defense closed in, he made a quick pass to Landale, who was wide open at the top of the key. With no defender in the vicinity to disrupt him, the Grizzlies’ backup center took his time to release the shot. However, the ball found itself wide away from the basket, hitting the board.

Landale’s horrible shot drew a “ooooooh oooooh” reaction from the commentators. What followed was a wild comment from Lantz, and Macdonald backed the roast with his closing comments.

“Nah he loves LA he’s building a house for the homeless,” the Lakers color commentator said.

“Brick by brick,” Macdonald continued with the fire. However, on the peculiar night, Landale was only their first victim.

The duo went on to roast the Grizzlies during the fourth quarter. With just under five minutes remaining in the contest, Memphis put Landale against Jarred Vanderbilt for a jump ball. Right after LA won the jump ball, Stu took a shot at the Memphis team for overprotecting Jaren Jackson Jr., who was playing with five fouls.

“Why didn’t they have Jaren Jackson Jr. jump? Maybe they were afraid he might pick another foul,” Stu said.

On a usual night, Lantz, a member of the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and Macdonald blend humor with in-depth analysis of the Lakers’ game. The former has been one of the Lakers’ announcers since 1987 and has worked with broadcasting legends like Chick Hearn. Macdonald started alongside Stu in 2011.

On the court, after a 22-point disastrous loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers won their second game since their three-game losing streak. LA played an almost perfect game since the jump. However, the Grizzlies turned up the heat in the third quarter to even the score at 96, entering the fourth quarter. For their 21st win of the season, the Purple & Gold won Friday’s game by 128-121.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James carry Lakers past Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

After starting their season at the top of their potential, the story is quickly changing for the Lakers. The team lost 4 of 5 games in the last ten days of 2025. As their seeding declines, LA recorded a crucial win against Ja Morant’s shorthanded Grizzlies on Friday.

The Lakers also entered the game shorthanded, missing their two starters. However, LeBron James and Luka Doncic stepped up to save the day for Los Angeles.

The duo combined for 65 points in a seven-point win over Memphis. Doncic started the game slowly, struggling to convert shots. The scoring maestro quickly recovered his game in the late third quarter to end the contest with a game-high 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists in 38 minutes.

James stepped on the gas pedal from the get-go, keeping the Lakers ahead for most of the game. He added 31 points, shooting over 66% from the field. However, it was Jake LaRavia who was the highlight for LA. The young forward stepped up on a night the Lakers needed a third wheel to share scoring responsibility. He added 21 points along with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block in 37 minutes.

JJ Redick and staff will now hope to hold onto the momentum as they face the Grizzlies again on the 4th of January. Can Ja Morant’s side avenge the loss or slip against an inform Purple & Gold?