Lakers Take Decision Over Bronny James as He Announces Personal Task From JJ Redick

While LeBron James fans keep refreshing feeds to see if the King will show up for a G-League training run or wait for the main roster’s return from their five-day road trip, a different “James” has slipped into the headlines. This time, it’s Bronny James. The South Bay Lakers have officially locked in their 2025–26 opening-night roster under second-year coach Zach Guthrie. The squad tips off their season tonight at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, facing the Valley Suns, and yes, everyone’s eyes were scanning the roster for James Jr.’s name.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin cleared the air on X, confirming what the Lakers have decided regarding Bronny, and no, the G-League buzz wasn’t it. McMenamin dropped the official South Bay Lakers roster, stacked with names like two-way players Christian Koloko, Chris Mañon, and Nick Smith Jr.

Joining them are standout additions Jarron Cumberland, RJ Davis, Tevian Jones, Arthur Kaluma, Augustas Marčiulionis, and Anton Watson, with recent pickup Drew Timme adding some heft. Kylor Kelley is back for a second season, while rookies Jace Carter and Luke Goode round out a roster that’s as balanced as it is promising.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ final roster didn’t come together overnight; it followed a string of decisive moves in mid-October. As per ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, Los Angeles cut ties with four young hopefuls: RJ Davis, Anton Watson, Augustas Marčiulionis, and Nate Williams.

The move trimmed the main roster down to 14 standard contracts and three two-way deals, setting the stage for a tighter, more balanced lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the four, Davis, Watson, and Marčiulionis, found a new chapter in El Segundo with South Bay, continuing their grind in the G League. Nate Williams, however, didn’t join the grind this time.

Davis and Marčiulionis were both set to enter the league as fresh-faced rookies, eager to make their NBA debut. Watson, meanwhile, already had a taste of the big stage, splitting his rookie year between the Celtics and Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As for Williams, he was also no stranger to the basketball world, three seasons deep, with stops in Portland and Houston shaping his path before the latest cut.

Fans were eager to see Bronny James take the floor for the Lakers’ G League squad this season, and his previous run left plenty of impressions. Remember March 24?

Bronny exploded for a career-high 39 points, hitting 14 of 21 shots, including four triples, while also grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out four assists, and collecting four steals in a win over Santa Cruz. It was a performance that showcased his scoring ability and all-around game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over his 18-game G League season, James averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot efficiently, connecting on 41.6% of his field goals, 33.6% of three-pointers, and 76.9% from the free-throw line.

Among 374 players with at least 18 games, he ranked 43rd in scoring and was one of only nine to average at least 18 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, proof that Bronny can impact the game in multiple ways.

This performance gave Lakers head coach JJ Redick confidence that Bronny is built for bigger stages, with the NBA clearly in his sights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronny James’ rise with the Lakers

So why isn’t Bronny’s name on that stacked list? Turns out, he’s focused on carrying out a mission straight from Lakers head coach JJ Redick himself. Bronny explained, “JJ has told me that I’m playing as hard as I can right now, so I want to keep doing that.”

The young guard seems intent on proving that his growth isn’t just about minutes on the floor, it’s about matching the energy and discipline Redick demands from every Laker.

In his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James is determined to show just how much he’s grown since his rookie year.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, coach JJ Redick gave him extended minutes, he made his presence felt. In 19 minutes, he notched five points, six assists, and a steal. Not flashy numbers, maybe, but enough to make you wonder: is this the moment Bronny starts turning heads?

This season, it’s not just about scoring for Bronny. He’s sharpening his defensive game and learning to run the floor like a true NBA playmaker. “I feel like it’s way better, especially on the defensive end,” he said. “Hold my own, push the pace, offensively, in transition, and stuff like that. I felt like I did a great job in the summer, getting in shape, and stuff like that.” His stats might not jump off the page, 1.5 points, 1.8 assists, 0.8 rebounds, but the impact he makes goes beyond the numbers.

Even when the scoreboard doesn’t tell the story, Bronny is quietly showing he belongs. His defense is legit, his basketball IQ is growing, and he’s soaking up every tip from Redick. “It was obvious to me from the moment I started spending time with him on the court this summer, he was certainly going to be an NBA player, and I still believe that. He’ll be an NBA player,” Redick said earlier this year.

Beyond the stats, Redick has been mentoring him, offering tips and guidance to shape him into a true NBA-level talent and fans are in for the ride!