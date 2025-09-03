Lakers Analyst Wants Luka Doncic to Accept Defeat in EuroBasket Despite Rob Pelinka’s Guarantee

The EuroBasket 2025 stage has been nothing short of electrifying, and at the center of the spectacle stands Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar has dazzled fans and silenced doubters with jaw-dropping numbers, rewriting the record books while carrying his country through the grind of group play. From historic triple-doubles to scoring explosions, Doncic has proven once again why he’s among the best basketball players in the world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet despite his brilliance, the question lingers: should Doncic keep pushing in EuroBasket, or is it time to step back for the bigger picture?

That debate isn’t just happening among fans. It’s become a talking point in Los Angeles, where Lakers analysts, executives, and even general manager Rob Pelinka himself have weighed in on what Doncic’s international run means for the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During a recent discussion on Doncic’s EuroBasket dominance, one Lakers analyst laid out just how special his performances have been. Through four games, Doncic has been the tournament’s leading scorer with 31 points per game, while also topping the charts in steals (3.3 per game). On top of that, he’s averaging 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

The highlight? Doncic became just the fourth player in EuroBasket history to record a triple-double, posting 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in Slovenia’s pivotal win over Iceland. Numbers like these have fans glued to their screens.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But not everyone is calling for him to keep pushing. One analyst admitted that while Doncic’s play has been spectacular, they wouldn’t mind seeing him bow out of the tournament now:

“I don’t want Luka to take this the wrong way, but I’d be okay with them bowing out at this point and him coming home so we can get going. He’s already shown me a lot. I’m happy for him. I love that he plays for his country, but I’m ready, I’m ready to get back, and let’s get going.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spectrum SportsNet (@spectrumsportsnet) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Another analyst agreed, saying Doncic has already proven everything he needed to: “He’s made his point. He looks fantastic. He’s passing the eye test, he’s passing the on-court test. I’ve seen enough. If they win another game or two, great. But he doesn’t need to push himself too much just to win the Euro title.” The message was clear: while Lakers fans respect Doncic’s devotion to Slovenia, some are eager to see him back in Los Angeles, resting and preparing for the grueling NBA season ahead.

On the other side of the spectrum, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has made it abundantly clear that the organization has no issue with Luka Doncic competing at EuroBasket.

“Zero problems,” Pelinka said when asked about Doncic’s participation. “It’s just something that we believe in for the Lakers organization and their leadership. It’s been a collaborative partnership with them.”

Pelinka, who once represented Kobe Bryant, understands the weight of national team responsibility. Doncic has been playing for Slovenia’s senior team since he was 17 years old and famously helped them win EuroBasket in 2017 before even making his NBA debut.

That’s why the Lakers have gone the extra mile to show their support. Team governor Jeanie Buss personally flew to Katowice, Poland, to attend Slovenia’s final practice before the tournament began. Pelinka and Buss even met Doncic for lunch, where they spoke about his mindset and the pride he feels representing his country.

“You can just tell how much pride he has about playing for his country and how the relationships he has with his teammates are so close. He really wants to play well,” Pelinka shared.

Luka Doncic’s EuroBasket 2025: A Closer Look

Doncic’s individual brilliance has been undeniable in EuroBasket 2025. Through three games in Group D, he has averaged 33 points, 9.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 steals, all while shooting nearly 95% from the free-throw line.

Against Poland (Loss, 105-95): 34 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks. He became the first player in EuroBasket history to post 30+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals in a single game.

Against France (Loss, 103-95): 39 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists. Doncic even took over coaching duties in one timeout, guiding teammates with on-court leadership.

Against Belgium (Win, 86-69): 26 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, his historic triple-double, which also made him the youngest player to reach 400 EuroBasket points.

Despite his dominance, Slovenia has struggled. With a 1-2 record in Group D, they’ve shown flashes of brilliance but remain heavily reliant on Doncic. Missing key players like Vlatko Čančar, Josh Nebo, Jaka Blažič, and Zoran Dragić, Slovenia’s depth has been tested.

Realistically, Slovenia faces an uphill battle. Analysts agree that while Doncic is talented enough to carry his team deep into the tournament, the lack of depth and defensive lapses make a title run difficult. Serbia, Germany, France, Greece, and Turkey are all considered stronger contenders.

via Imago 250822 — BELGRADE, Aug. 22, 2025 — Slovenia s Luka Doncic L competes with Serbia s Aleksa Avramovic during a warm-up match for FIBA Eurobasket 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia on Aug. 21, 2025. Photo by /Xinhua SPSERBIA-BELGRADE-BASKETBALL-EUROBASKET 2025-WARM-UP-SERBIA VS SLOVENIA PredragxMilosavljevic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Still, Doncic’s brilliance has Slovenia alive in the competition, and his ability to single-handedly swing games means fans can’t count them out. If they advance past the group stage, Doncic could make a push for tournament MVP, even without a championship run.

So, where does this leave the Lakers? On one side, you have analysts urging caution, suggesting Luka Doncic has shown enough and should rest ahead of the NBA season. On the other hand, you have Pelinka and Buss, who are fully supportive of Doncic’s passion for Slovenia and his desire to compete on the international stage.

In the end, the decision rests with Doncic himself. For now, he’s locked in, pouring everything into Slovenia’s EuroBasket fight while still carrying the weight of Lakers fans’ expectations back home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Luka Doncic has already made history in EuroBasket 2025, and his passion for Slovenia is clear. But as Slovenia battles to advance, the question looms: should he keep pushing for national glory, or should he take a step back to focus on leading the Lakers this upcoming NBA season?

What do you think, should Luka Doncic chase EuroBasket glory no matter the risk, or should he put the Lakers first and rest up for the NBA grind? Share your thoughts below.