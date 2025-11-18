Lakers Announce LeBron James News After Major Promise Delivered Before Jazz Season Debut

Mark your calendars. We have a comeback date. And no, this is not another Hennessy false alarm. After scrimmaging with the G League players, LeBron James returned to practice with his professional team, with the grown-ups, of course. The Lakers are close to being whole again. But of course, the big Q remains. How is Bron going to fit in with a 10-4 team that’s Luka-focused, has Austin Reaves on a breakout season, and Deandre Ayton becoming a consistent big man?

For starters, the Lakers’ injury report, as confirmed by Shams Charania, lists LeBron James as ‘questionable’ for Tuesday night’s game (November 18). That’s a massive upgrade from ‘ruled out for 2-3 weeks.’

That ‘team-fit’ question, though, was posed to LeBron James himself, during his first practice back with the Lakers, specifically the main team, not the South Bay squad. And with typical confidence that needs to be bottled and sold, the 40-year-old shut down the implications that he’s a washout.

“I’m a ball player.”

That’s the long and short of it.

“Doesn’t matter… The best thing about me and the way I’ve built my game over my whole life, and the coaches since I was in Little League, I’ve never had a position. Spo used to always say, ‘Positionless basketball. Be positionless,’” LeBron James said. That’s a small reference to Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat coach, with whom he won his first two championships. Clearly, he’s still carrying his lessons with him.

And LeBron may have also hinted that he’s cool with being the next option after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves if it’s for the greater good. “There’s not one team, one club, in the world that I can’t fit in and play for. I can do everything on the floor. So whatever this team needs me to do, and more, I can do it when I’m back to myself.”

By most observations today, LeBron James is back to himself. He even told reporters he lost his voice barking out calls and assignments. He said his lungs felt like a “newborn baby.” That sounds like everything is falling into place despite the commentary of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, the Morris Twins, etc., etc.

The Chosen One is only back in practice after scrimmaging with the South Bay Lakers. There is still a bit of a wait for him to really, really come back. So why the tall promises?

Why LeBron James might not play on Tuesday, amid positive updates

Everyone wants to know if LeBron James can fit in with a winning Lakers team after a month-long absence. This question is especially pressing now that the King is finally returning to the court. There’s now a very likely, possible, almost confirmed date for the start of year 23. He’d be the first player in the history of the NBA to have a 23rd season.

The first team that will likely have to deal with LeBron on an agenda is the Utah Jazz, as early as tomorrow (the Lakers will play against them again on Sunday, on the road, though).

But I feel it’s unlikely that he’d be put in the game tomorrow. This practice is the decider. He’s managed to get through practice without his sciatica acting up. But when asked if he’s pain-free, he said, “I wouldn’t go that far.” He’s keeping a positive mindset through this, but he’s not 100% yet.

JJ Redick is not bursting at the seams to kickstart LeBron’s delayed season just yet. The coach’s response to upgrading his ‘questionable’ status was a less promising, “TBD.” If Redick doesn’t play him tomorrow, the LA side will have a nice five-day break to get some more practice in with their ace before meeting the Jazz again. Don’t forget that the analyst-turned-coach had cryptically mentioned once that the soon-to-be 41-year-old was on his own timeline.

Either way, LeBron James is itching to get back into the game. He reached an undesirable career milestone by missing his first-ever season opener for any reason at all. He said he didn’t enjoy rehabbing alone, but it served as motivation to rejoin the team. Now we only need to wait and see when that happens.