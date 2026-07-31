Lakers Announce Major Partnership With Multi-Millionaire to Monetize Memorabilia

Under new ownership and an overhauled team with a new franchise cornerstone, the Los Angeles Lakers have taken a massive step toward expanding their global commercial footprint too. The team announced their new official partnership with one of the most prominent figures in the sports collectibles world. In an official announcement released on July 30, 2026, the franchise declared a multiyear agreement designating Ken Goldin’s Goldin Auctions, an eBay company, as the team’s Official Auction House Sponsor.

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The groundbreaking deal is designed to grant the Lakers’ massive domestic and global fan base direct access to authenticated team memorabilia straight from the franchise’s vault. The auction items will include one-of-a-kind, high-value items such as game-worn jerseys, game-used basketballs, game nets, and historical artifacts spanning decades of Lakers history.

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Placing executive weight behind the announcement, Los Angeles Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen highlighted the importance of aligning with an industry leader like Ken Goldin to preserve and monetize the team’s iconic legacy.

“The Lakers have the largest fan base in basketball with hundreds of millions of fans around the world wanting to share in the Lakers storied legacy,” said Rosen. “Our new partnership with Goldin will give passionate fans a premier destination to discover and collect authentic and innovative Lakers memorabilia.”

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As part of the rollout, Goldin will host dedicated interactive streaming events through eBay Live. During the event, fans and collectors can bid live on rare team archives.

Ashish Chhabra, Vice President and General Manager of eBay Live, noted that the platform will invite collectors worldwide to “discover unforgettable moments and grails that bring them closer to the game.”

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Inside Ken Goldin’s partnership with the Lakers

While Goldin Auctions has previously auctioned Lakers memorabilia, such as rare Kobe Bryant cards, the partnership with the powerhouse figure leading the company is far more significant. Founded by Ken Goldin, the company has grown into a dominant force in high-end sports cards, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia.

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Goldin’s status as a true industry multimillionaire is backed by decades of record-shattering transactions. Having started his career in the mid-1980s, Goldin has personally overseen and brokered more than $2 billion in lifetime collectible sales across sports, culture, and history.

His company, Goldin Auctions, achieved a valuation over $100 million before being acquired by e-commerce titan eBay in 2024, a landmark deal that solidified Goldin’s platform as eBay’s premier arm for valuable collectibles.

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Most fans now associate the auction giant and its founder with the hit Netflix reality series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, which delves into the world of his high-stakes acquisitions and record-setting auctions for seven-figure sports cards and historic memorabilia.

With an estimated personal net worth above $50 million, Ken Goldin brings unrivaled financial leverage, brand trust, and market expertise to the Lakers’ front office.

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Now he’s bringing pieces of Purple & Gold history directly from the source. Commenting on the new venture, Goldin expressed enthusiasm for bringing authentic Lakers legacy pieces to the global market.

“We’re excited to bring exclusive Los Angeles Lakers pieces to Goldin, showcasing the powerful role collectibles play in bringing communities closer to the history-making moments and athletes they love,” said Ken Goldin, CEO and Founder of Goldin. “This collaboration demonstrates the caliber of authenticity and trust in what Goldin brings to market.”

The partnership arrives at a pivotal time in the Lakers organization’s growth. As the franchise prepares to tip off its 79th season of competition in October 2026, ownership continues to build modern revenue channels.

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Governed by Jeanie Buss, with Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter serving as majority owner following his stake acquisition in 2025, the team remains dedicated to maximizing its global brand amid a massive rebuild centered around Luka Doncic, alongside Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and more acquisitions in the post-LeBron era.

By pairing with a multimillionaire mogul and leveraging live digital auctions, the Lakers are poised to set a new standard for how professional sports franchises manage, authenticate, and monetize their historic archives.