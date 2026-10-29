Lakers Announce 7 Ft Center Signing To Address Major Issue as JJ Redick Reacts

Before Wednesday’s game, the Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked what he knew about their newest signing and what the player could bring. The coach didn’t have much. All he could offer was a name.

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“I know his name is Lawson Lovering,” Redick said.

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Now, that was a joke, but the problem for which the signing has been made is not. The Lakers are 4-1 to start the season and look like one of the best teams in the West early on. Luka Doncic has been doing his thing and leads the NBA in scoring. Austin Reaves has been excellent as the second option, and Walker Kessler has been worth the trade. However, the problem is what happens when Kessler sits.

Backup center Kevon Looney played just 30 minutes across the first four games, and the Lakers were outscored by 29 points in that time. On Tuesday, Portland won the rebounding battle and handed them their first loss.

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So the Lakers understood they needed more size. So, a few hours before they beat the Clippers 103-87 without Doncic, they announced the signing of Lovering. A 7-footer, on a two-way contract. He has played just two NBA games. Can he really fix the one weak spot on this team?

“The Los Angeles Lakers and Lawson Lovering have agreed to a two-way deal, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @hoopshype,” reported NBA insider Michael Scotto. “The 7-foot center averaged 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season.”

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To make room, the Lakers waived AK Okereke, who signed in July after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt. He never played in an NBA game.

Lovering, 23, went undrafted out of Utah in 2025 after starting his college career at Colorado. He spent most of last season with the Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, and got a 10-day contract with Memphis in February.

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He made his NBA debut against the Denver Nuggets and had three points, four rebounds, and two steals in 18 minutes. In his second game against the Jazz on February 20, 2026, he scored 11 points and collected 11 rebounds along with three assists. These are crucial stats for the Lakers.

On a two-way deal, he’ll split time between the Lakers and their G League team, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

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Kessler signed a four-year, $130 million deal this summer and has earned it so far. He scored 26 points on 12-of-12 shooting in his Lakers debut and has been the anchor of the defense next to Doncic and Reaves.

Obviously, he’s not going to be replaced given his performances over the past few games. However, coach JJ Redick believes that he can do more for the team.

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“I felt like he was a really good player. He’s certainly proven that correct. He’s a fantastic basketball player, and I think he’ll continue to get better,” Redick said of Kessler after a recent game. “And that was one of the reasons that we wanted him, and he was so appealing to us because of his age, and feeling like the fit with our two stars was really good, and someone that can continue to grow and become just a fantastic player in the NBA.”

The Lakers have rebuilt their identity around star player Luka Doncic. Players like Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler have proven to be good fits for the team so far despite initial doubts. If Lawson Lovering can make a difference as a center off the bench, the team could realistically look forward to a playoff run this season.