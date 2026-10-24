Lakers Broadcasters Criticize Luka Doncic’s Mannerisms on Live TV While JJ Redick Reacts to Backlash

James Worthy did not talk about the final score. He talked about Luka Doncic’s body language. During the Lakers’ 125-117 win over the Clippers on Friday, Doncic’s frustration with the officiating visibly changed his rhythm, and Worthy pointed it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he got a little too competitive tonight. Got a little frustrated as he does sometimes with some of the calls, kind of got him off-kilter a little bit,” Worthy said according to Lakers Daily’s X post on October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic finished with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but accounted for more than half of the Lakers’ 21 giveaways. Austin Reaves led Los Angeles with 28 points and nine assists, while Walker Kessler contributed 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

The Lakers’ 39-point third quarter helped them establish a lead, although the Clippers later cut the margin to six before Los Angeles closed out the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers improved to 2-0, but Doncic had a night to forget, committing a career-high 11 turnovers.

His performance was also overshadowed by his repeated arguments with officials, drawing scrutiny from observers who questioned whether his frustration was affecting his focus in the early-season rivalry clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Smith and Max Kellerman also took aim at Doncic, with Smith mocking the Lakers star’s decision to publish a letter to fans in a newspaper. Kellerman, meanwhile, offered a harsher take on Dončić’s constant complaints, suggesting he uses arguments with officials to avoid running back on defense.

Moreover, on NBA Today, Michael Wilbon acknowledged Doncic’s brilliance but questioned whether his on-court habits could hold the Lakers back from a championship. He called him a “wondrous player” for only “half the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kessler’s impact also drew praise from head coach JJ Redick after the game.

“It just felt like Walker was everywhere, in that third and really was a huge spark for us getting us a win,” Redick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Clippers game, Redick was asked about Doncic’s communication with officials.

JJ Redick Explains Where He Draws the Line on Doncic’s Complaints

On Thursday, Redick explained that his concern was not the conversations themselves, but whether they left the Lakers vulnerable on the next possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As long as he’s not creating a 5-on-4 opportunity for the other team in transition, I don’t have a problem with it,” Redick said, according to Lakers Daily’s coverage of his pregame comments.

Redick’s answer focused on the defensive consequences of those exchanges. If Doncic remains occupied with an official while the opposition pushes the ball up the floor, his teammates can be left defending in transition without all five players in position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnovers were a separate concern after the final buzzer. Doncic’s 11 giveaways contributed to a difficult night for the Lakers’ ball security, even though their offense produced enough to secure the win. The Clippers’ late push demonstrated how quickly a comfortable advantage can become less secure when possessions are wasted.

The discussion follows Doncic’s full-page letter to Lakers supporters in the Los Angeles Times on opening night.

In the message, he wrote, “Tonight we start our run for a championship,” and declared, “We have a special team.” He also made a commitment to the city: “No excuses. No nights off.” ESPN reported on Doncic’s message to Lakers supporters and his championship promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon questioned whether Doncic’s effort on defense matched his offensive ability.

“He can take out all the ads he wants. He’s a wondrous player half the game. And then half the game, he hasn’t shown us he cares,” Wilbon said.

Still, both discussions put attention on expectations surrounding the Lakers star beyond his scoring numbers.

The Lakers now head to Salt Lake City with a chance to extend their unbeaten start to 3-0 against the Utah Jazz. Utah, meanwhile, is coming off its first win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans, giving Los Angeles an opportunity to build momentum early in the campaign.