Lakers Co-owner Linked to $80M ICE Acquisition Project Amid Protests

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has purchased several of these facilities in recent weeks, including one in Arizona for $70 million and one in Maryland for more than $100 million. And the recent alleged purchase in Hutchins, Texas, just outside Dallas, is apparently linked with the Lakers co-owner Ed Roski Jr.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ICE reportedly bought a vacant Amazon facility for $80 million to expand its detention processing in the region. The broker cited on the property listing was Majestic Realty, a Los Angeles–based firm owned by billionaire real estate mogul Ed Roski Jr. He has been a longtime donor to the Trump campaign with a reported combined amount of $200,000 during the 2024 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The involvement of a high-profile sports franchise co-owner could draw national attention. While some outlets have reported the facility was purchased, others say the transaction has not been independently confirmed, and DHS officials have declined to clarify the status of the deal. But the lack of transparency has fueled local opposition and raised the possibility of public scrutiny.

Roski’s current net worth, as per Forbes, is $6.8 billion, with major income coming from Majestic Realty. The Los Angeles-based developer Edward Roski Jr. owns more than 92 million square feet of industrial real estate across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had helped and lead development of the Staples Center in downtown L.A., and is a minority owner of the L.A. Kings and the L.A. Lakers. The Jacobin report even tried reaching out to the realtor listed on the address, but did not receive any response for comment despite multiple requests. While Roski has not spoken about the issue, many NBA legends have taken a stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Be it Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, who has spoken against ICE on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, Charles Barkley called the action ‘disingenuous’ and ‘flat-out wrong’ in a sharp critique of ICE as the federal agents raided a popular Arizona sports bar. In the span of two weeks, this is the second Lakers co-owner who is in the headlines for the off-court activity.

Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly is caught in a different controversy

The 52-year-old’s name was part of the recently released Jeffrey Epstein-related documents. It was alleged that the part-owner of Chelsea FC and the Lakers was in communication with Epstein. The Athletic further reported that several emails were exchanged between him and Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. For now, Boehly took a stance similar to Ed Roski Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd Boehly declined to comment on the situation. While The Athletic noted that the emails were strictly business-related. While the co-owners are now caught in different controversies, another Purple and Gold star awaits his trial.

Jaxson Hayes faces potential legal action stemming from his on-court altercation with the Washington Wizards’ mascot. Attorney Waukeen McCoy will represent the mascot and shared what to expect from the legal proceedings. “We will give them the opportunity to resolve the matter before taking legal action,” McCoy said to TMZ. “But legal action is anticipated.”