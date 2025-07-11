Lakers Coach Lindsey Announces Dalton Knecht Injury Update After Concerning Visuals From Mavs Game

Dalton Knecht came into this NBA Summer League with a lot to prove. His rookie year was a rollercoaster—his role was never consistent, he was almost traded to Charlotte for Mark Williams, and his confidence took a hit. This summer was his chance to show the Lakers he was a guy they could build around.

But through the first few games in the Summer League, things weren’t going according to plan. His shot just wasn’t falling, and he didn’t have the polish that Lakers fans were hoping to see. That pressure was on full display Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, in a game where all eyes were on the debut of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Lakers’ own Bronny James.

While the cameras focused on the two big names, Knecht was just trying to find a rhythm. It was another tough night from the field for him, going just 6-for-16. Then, late in a tight game, a tough night got a whole lot scarier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After going up for a layup, Knecht landed awkwardly and immediately started grabbing at his leg. As the Athletics’ Dan Woike tweeted, the concern was obvious: “Dalton Knecht was grabbing at his knee, leg after missing that last layup. Hobbled through the next play and the Lakers have to take a timeout and get him out of the game.” The visuals were not good. Knecht was clearly in pain on the bench, a tough sight for a player who really can’t afford a setback.

AD

The game itself was an intense, back-and-forth battle that lived up to the hype. Both Flagg and James made big plays. Flagg had a game-saving block with a minute left that led to the winning three-pointer for Dallas. The game ended with Bronny missing a potential game-winner at the buzzer, giving the Mavs an 87-85 win. It was in that environment that Knecht was trying to make his mark before he went down.

The Lakers held their breath. But after the team’s narrow loss, coach Lindsey Harding delivered some good news that let everyone exhale. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported it straight from the source: “Dalton Knecht exited tonight’s game late with a calf cramp, per Lakers summer league coach Lindsey Harding.”

The good news about the injury was a huge relief, but the pressure on Knecht isn’t going anywhere. This is a make-or-break summer for him. At 24, he’s older than stars like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. He’s not some young project, he’s a guy who is expected to dominate in Summer League. After a rookie year where he was nearly traded and then benched in the playoffs, analysts like Tom Haberstroh have said Knecht “has the most to prove” of anyone in Vegas.

A crucial offseason for Dalton Knecht’s Laker future

The injury scare in Vegas just shows how much is on the line for Knecht. He’s fighting for his spot after a chaotic rookie year. Still, he showed real promise, finishing third among all rookies in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. He even took to Instagram recently to post a highlight reel from his first season—a reminder to everyone, and perhaps himself, of the high-level scorer he can be.

He knows he needs to build on that, and he’s been putting in the work. “Obviously, I gotta get better all around, try to be an overall better basketball player,” Knecht said after the season. He’s been spending a lot of time with new head coach JJ Redick, who knows a thing or two about being an elite shooter.

“After the season we had a talk and stuff like that,” Knecht said. “And we’ve been doing a workout. We’ve got lunch and stuff. Just talking and getting to know each other more… It’s good just getting to the gym with your head coach. Learn from him, because he’s a great shooter as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His teammates are in his corner, too. Austin Reaves has been his biggest supporter, even predicting on a recent podcast that Knecht would be the Lakers’ next breakout player. “I got Dalton,” Reaves said without hesitation. He shared a story about Knecht coming to him in the locker room and asking, “What do I need to do to get on the court?” That hunger impressed Reaves. “His talent level is definitely there,” he said. “You look at a game like Denver… he goes and has, I think, 35, his shot making ability’s through the roof.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That talent was on full display in the California Classic right before Vegas, when Knecht went off for 25 points and 8 rebounds against the Spurs. It was a reminder of what he can do when he’s playing with confidence. But with his name always in trade rumors, every game is an audition. In fact, the front office has been sending over subtle messages to Knecht. When GM Rob Pelinka signed Jake LaRavia, he made a point to call him a “high IQ two-way player” and a “disruptive defender.” It felt like a direct message to Knecht. The Lakers are trying to win now, and just being a scorer isn’t enough. If Knecht can’t prove he can hold his own on defense, his future with the team is very much in question. So, this summer is about more than just getting over a calf cramp, it’s about proving he’s a part of the Lakers’ future.