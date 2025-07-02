Lakers Divert Free Agency Attention After Myles Turner Move Complicates DeAndre Ayton Chase

Despite a stern message from LeBron James’ agent about building a championship roster, the Lakers have had a quiet day in the Free Agency window. The major shock was when they lost key 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets. Their only signing so far is Jake LaRavia, a 23-year-old 6-foot-7 forward who could have some upside. The Purple and Gold franchise wants to add a center quickly, but DeAndre Ayton’s situation got complicated after Myles Turner’s exit from the Pacers. It seems the team has added more names to their search.

The Lakers missed out on Brook Lopez, Day’Ron Sharpe, Clint Capela, and Santi Aldama in free agency already. DeAndre Ayton was entering the final season of his four-year, $133 million deal. His salary for the upcoming season was $35.5 million, though Bobby Marks of ESPN reports he can sign with any team after the buyout. Despite the Lakers being the suitor for a very long time, the Pacers now have their eye set on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“The Pacers now possess the full mid-level exception after letting Myles Turner walk. Indiana originally offered Deandre Ayton a four-year, $133 million max contract in 2022. Ayton’s projected value right now is the MLE, so Indiana could swoop in and become a real threat here.” This report by Evan Sidery highlights the upside of the Pacers franchise. Despite making the NBA finals, they lost their longest-tenured player. Apparently, the team was slow to offer the contract; that’s when the Bucks swooped in and signed the 29-year-old on a four-year deal worth $107 million.

After Myles Turner’s exit, the Pacers have the required cap to add another Big, and DeAndre Ayton fits the bill. But don’t worry, Lakers Nation, the team already has plans in place if the Ayton deal doesn’t work out. “The Lakers have held talks with Phoenix about a Nick Richards trade, league sources told@ClutchPoints.LA was a team listed by @MikeAScottoas having interest in Richards. Team has also called about potential Yves Missi and Robert Williams III trades with NOP & POR.”

Brett Siegel’s update brings music to Lakers fans’ ears as the team looks proactive for additions. Since Lopez signed with the Clippers and Capela got traded to the Rockets, the options for Rob Pelinka and co are reducing.

Myles Turner’s situation at first wasn’t a problem for the Lakers

When the Bucks acquired Myles Turner, they had to waive 9x All-Star Damian Lillard to make it happen. Once it was finalized, Ayton’s path to the Los Angeles Lakers became clear. “The Lakers were competing with the Bucks for Deandre Ayton, and so this leaves Deandre Ayton to go to the Lakers to be their starting center as a possible ramification of this.” Brian Windhorst previously reported how the Lakers became the front-runners since the Bucks got their Big.

But it’s the Pacers who have the space and package to offer the former Blazers star. The Nassau, Bahamas, native averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 40 games last season. Definitely a rim protector and the lob threat that the team needed. Not to mention, the 26-year-old has the same agent as Luka Doncic, which only adds to the speculation of him being LA-bound. Yet, the Lakers can’t put their eggs in one basket.

That’s why the search leads them to Missi, a 21-year-old who had 9.1 points per game. Plus, his contributions included 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks, while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor. Apart from him, Williams, due to injury issues, averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 20 games and three starts. The final option, Richards played in 57 games between the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns. He averaged 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a block per game.

Statistically, all the options offer enough upside. With every passing minute, the window to sign the Center becomes narrower. With Pacers also in the running, Rob Pelinka will have to act quickly.