Lakers Draftee Cameron Carr Takes Brutal Shot at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “Ain’t Dealing With the Flopping”

Love him or hate him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most polarizing superstars in the league. The man just won back-to-back MVP awards, only the fifth guard in NBA history to do that, joining a list that includes Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan- and he still can’t escape the flopping conversation. At the same time, the criticism around his foul-drawing ability has shadowed him throughout his rise to the top.

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While fans, analysts, and even a few peers have dragged him into the debate. Even when SGA largely ignored it, the conversation refuses to go. Now, a rookie has joined the bandwagon. During a recent interview with House of Highlights, the Lakers’ latest member, Cameron Carr, was asked a series of rapid-fire questions about which NBA stars he would rather guard. First, he chose Anthony Edwards over LaMelo Ball with ease before the host presented with a tough choice: Ant Man or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

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Carr paused briefly, seeking clarification. “Who would I rather guard?” he asked. Once the host confirmed it, he didn’t hesitate. “Anthony Edwards,” Carr sprung up, adding, “I ain’t dealing with the flopping.”

The clip did some rounds earlier, but it resurfaced again on the night of the 2026 NBA Draft, adding extra irony to Carr’s new address. The Baylor wing who averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and shot 49% from the field in his lone season in Waco, and put up 30 points in his NBA Combine scrimmage to shoot up draft boards was selected 24th overall by the Knicks, before the Lakers traded up one spot to acquire him.

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Carr’s remarks may have appeared playful, but they echoed a criticism that SGA has heard throughout much of his rise.

Also, Carr, a rookie, is far from the first player to circle on Shai’s foul-drawing ability.



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Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged on The Pat McAfee Show that flopping had become the defining subplot of the 2026 postseason, though he stopped short of calling SGA out by name:

“There’s a difference between selling a call, exaggeration, and a true flop.”

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That measured response drew its own criticism.

The league expanded its anti-flopping rules before the 2025-26 season to allow in-game technical fouls for flopping, but across the entire regular season, the only documented flopping fine was a $2,000 penalty issued to Malik Monk in December.

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The NBA had built a rule. It simply chose not to enforce it.

And the debate didn’t stay in courtside press conferences. It climbed all the way to an owners’ meeting, where, according to former owner Mark Cuban, Silver was shown examples of potential flopping violations- and none had been fined.

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“Adam Silver just drops his head,” Cuban recalled.

In this past season, following the NBA Cup semifinal, Victor Wembanyama, who is now considered the arch-rival, said he was happy to be part of “beautiful, pure and ethical basketball.”

This remark followed right after the Spurs eliminated the Thunder. On the surface level, it might seem like a harmless statement, but it sure does have subtext. And fans linked to the ongoing debate.

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Jaylen Brown also found himself pulled into the conversation. During a livestream, he suggested that certain players might benefit from exaggerating contact, comments that many immediately associated with SGA.

It became infectious, and it spread to the stands. In the postseason, opposing crowds repeatedly greeted him as a “free-throw merchant” when he reached the charity strip.

ESPN’s Doris Burke used that same phrase on air, becoming one of the most prominent voices to put a name to the pattern. Even so, no official penalty ever followed.

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Ironically, SGA stands in the 8th spot for most fouls drawn with 6.1 fouls drawn per game in the 2025-26 season, as per Screwball. Whereas Wemby has drawn 6.3 fouls per game.

However, according to Yahoo Sports analyst Tom Haberstroh, SGA falls twice as often as his peers. It strongly suggested flopping.

Still, the Thunder superstar never appeared bothered by the noise.

Cam Carr may soon have to face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

With Luka Doncic leading the pack into the future, and Bron yet to decide on his return, Cameron Carr has walked into a live current.

Which means, there will be more potential meetings with the OKC.

The Thunder finished 64-18 this season, the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed for the second straight year. They swept the Lakers in four games in the second round, which is what makes Carr’s resurfaced comments more than just draft-night noise.

OKC remains one of the Lakers’ most formidable obstacles, and that obstacle begins and ends with the man Carr said he’d rather not guard.

For Carr, who grew up in basketball royalty, his father Chris Carr was the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest runner-up to Kobe Bryant and spent six seasons in the league- the NBA is not unfamiliar territory.

But the jump from college wing to guarding the 2x-MVP is a different kind of education entirely.

The Baylor standout also drew attention for his infamous reaction on draft night, mouthing “I’m being traded” as he walked to the stage to collect his cap.

Imago Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Baylor guard Cameron Carr after he was selected by the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For SGA, these criticisms hardly play a role. “It does nothing,” he said, speaking of the chants from the audience.

“It doesn’t fuel me, it doesn’t encourage me, it’s part of the game. I’ve been dealing with it a long time, I don’t really hear it.”

So, whether the moment arrives or not, SGA made it clear that he would continue to do what he does best: keep churning buckets!