Lakers’ $80M Trade Proposal Might Deepen LeBron James’ Frustration After Andrew Wiggins Heartbreak

The Lakers finally got their big man in DeAndre Ayton—a solid rebounder with enough offensive polish to steady the ship on both ends. But let’s not pretend that patches the whole roster. Missing out on Dorian Finney-Smith stung, and Rob Pelinka knows it. That’s a key defender and floor spacer gone. So the question now is: how do you convince LeBron James to go all-in for Year 23? According to Jovan Buha, the answer might just be Dillon Brooks. Love him or hate him, he brings grit, defense, and a whole lot of chaos—the kind LA might just need.

Why don’t we start this off with another narrative – on whether the Rockets will even trade Brooks so easily. They just got rid of a younger Jalen Green for the kinda pedigree that only Kevin Durant could bring. And to be fair to them, they were desperately in need of some front court experience. But Brooks? Someone who quitely makes Alperen Sengun look untouchable? Well, the Luka Doncic trade told us not to assume, and it is 2025 afterall. Brooks could be the last piece to get the Showtime back in business.

“So if you could flip Gabe and Maxie plus something to Phoenix for Dillon Brooks, I would do that. I would not give up a first. I would not give up Dalton Knecht. The other issue here is that Phoenix doesn’t control their own picks. So they’re in a spot where they have real, no real incentive to tank. So I could see Phoenix being like, we want Dillon Brooks. We don’t have much on the perimeter in terms of defense. And he’s a, know, gives you a certain identity defensively,” said Buha. Defensive identity? Bron, you might as well commit already.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

But Brooks’ hefty $80 mil price tag might not sit well with the second apron LA. More so after the remainder of their funds were gone towards Ayton after Jake LaRavia. How about – a certain Andrew Wiggins who hasn’t found his footing since the 2022 NBA All-Star game? Well if you see Heat’s asking price for Wiggins, LeBron James himself might look elsewhere for new bling.

Heat’s asking price for Wiggins might not bode well with LeBron James

Wiggins was on top of the world, drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 by Cleveland. And seeing him as the Warriors’ key two-way starter during their 2022 championship season was probably the highlight. But just as he reached for it, he crashed – hard. Injuries, inconsistencies – you name it. It just didn’t go well for him. Will the Lakers be a good fit for the former Warrior? Maybe – if Pelinka is willing to sell his soul to the devil, that is.

“The Miami Heat are reportedly seeking a first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, and Rui Hachimura from the Lakers in trade talks centered around Andrew Wiggins, per @jovanbuha,” wrote NBACentral on X. That’s a ridiculous amount for someone like Wiggins, especially when he can’t stretch the court like Rui or give the youthful energy and consistency like Knecht.

LeBron James might need a hug right now. As much as he’d love to retire in the iconic purple and gold, they just can’t seem to give him what he needs. He’s already viewed as an expiring contract too, so it might be worth to just pull the plug on the whole deal.