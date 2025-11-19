Lakers Employee Reveals JJ Redick’s Concern About Team’s State, Plotting Changes Amid LeBron James’ Return

15 games into the season, and the Lakers sit as the fourth seed in the West. It’s even more baffling considering LeBron James only just made his season debut in a win against the Utah Jazz. From those numbers, and having Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves produce high-level output, the Lakers seem to be legit. That raised doubts about how the Akron Hammer would fit into this successful formula.

But internally, the Lakers aren’t satisfied. Although the team has won 11 games, its net differential stands at just +2.7. That number proves what a team source said about the team’s performance so far this season.

“We’ve willed our way to a lot of wins, and I think we’ve found ways in real time to walk away with one in a win column, but it wasn’t pretty or planned. We want to be a process-oriented team. … And if we’re process-oriented, we’d look at our process right now with the metrics and go, ‘Man, we got to get a lot better,” they told ESPN.

It’s been somewhat rocky when you dive into the stats. The Lakers are the most efficient team, shooting 51% from the floor. However, they rank 23 in three-point shooting, 16 in points scored per game, and 13 in points allowed. Those numbers aren’t bad. But they also seem out of place considering only four teams have a better win percentage than them.

JJ Redick has used several different lineups owing to injuries. That’s where a healthy LeBron James makes a difference. He brings in order to the team, with 23 years of experience and being the “smartest guy” in the room. On his debut, he only shot the ball seven times, but turned the tide with 12 assists and turned the ball over just once. And this was him being passive.

The beauty of having LeBron James is his ability to adjust on the fly. He is aware of how much of a difference Austin Reaves’ scoring brings to the table. Furthermore, he also played off the ball with Luka Doncic handling playmaking duties. That shift unlocks another layer to the Lakers’ offense.

But his impact goes far beyond.

LeBron James’ return is only beneficial for the Lakers

LeBron James is only a month away from turning 41. He’s already made history by becoming the first player to appear in 23 seasons. However, his impact remains elite. Firstly, his physical gifts will help the Lakers out defensively. At 6’8” and still quick, James can guard multiple positions, allowing Redick to run a high-octane system with a lot of switching.

Then there is his threat at the rim. Against the Jazz, the four-time MVP didn’t assert himself from a scoring perspective, as it was only his first game back. But he made two of his three attempts from beyond the arc. His improved efficiency in recent years provides the Lakers with more spacing. Not much needs to be said about his ability to score on the inside. That’s where James feeds the most.

And imagine the combinations JJ Redick can run with James on the floor. James can be the focal decision maker, an aerial threat, and shoot the three. Once he starts ramping up his shots, Austin Reaves’s production might suffer. But that also means he gets cleaner looks with LeBron James attracting defensive attention. That’s another area where the Lakers create an advantage.

Lastly, having him provides the Lakers with depth. Rui Hachimura can shift to the second unit, combining with Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent. Or an executive also sees the Lakers run a big lineup. “The ability for him to guard big — if they play him and Rui [Hachimura] and Luka, although they’re small, they’re still big as s— and then they can play Austin too, and I don’t really care who you put as the fifth guy. They could be big and skilled at pretty much every position,” a West scout shared with ESPN.

Statistically, LeBron James will naturally start to settle in after a few games under his belt. He brings poise and organization to a team that seems to need it despite their record. When tough games come up, the 40-year-old is the one who can prove to be the difference. So his return should be celebrated within Laker Nation because, by nature, James is a problem solver.