Lakers Eye 7 Free Agents as Luka Doncic Set to Benefit From LeBron James’ Exit: Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers finally have something they lacked throughout Luka Doncic’s first full season: flexibility. With LeBron James departing after eight years, the franchise suddenly has the financial room to reshape its roster around its new cornerstone rather than trying to fit two superstars together.

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That raises an immediate question. What does the ideal Luka Doncic team actually look like? A new report linking the Lakers to seven potential targets offers one possible answer, and it closely mirrors the type of roster Doncic himself publicly asked for just weeks ago.

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“The Lakers are expected to target Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, Mitchell Robinson, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Luke Kennard, and Rui Hachimura, per @ramonashelburne,” reported NBA Central on X.

James’ departure has created significant financial flexibility for Los Angeles, giving general manager Rob Pelinka multiple pathways to reshape the roster. More importantly, many of the reported targets align with what Doncic publicly identified as his ideal supporting cast during Jordan Brand’s “The One” event in Madrid.

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“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him,” Doncic told the interviewers. “If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much and it helps me out. I think I always need shooters around me because I usually get double-teamed a lot, so I think I need shooters. And some centers who can jump high and block shots.”

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Those comments were not made in the abstract. In the same interview with Gigantes del Basket, Doncic called this offseason “extremely important” before adding, “We must have a good team, good people on the team.” He also reiterated that championships, not individual awards, remain his only priority.

Among the reported names, the fit varies. Duren, Kessler and Robinson would address Doncic’s biggest request by providing rim protection and vertical spacing as lob threats. Kennard would give Los Angeles one of the NBA’s elite movement shooters, while Mamukelashvili offers frontcourt shooting. Watson projects as a versatile defensive wing, and retaining Hachimura would preserve continuity alongside improved floor spacing.

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The center position remains the biggest priority. During his years in Dallas, Doncic consistently elevated athletic rim-running centers such as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, creating one of the league’s most efficient pick-and-roll combinations. His ability to force defenses into impossible choices—protect the rim or leave shooters open—became the foundation of the Mavericks’ offense.

Anthony Edwards acknowledged that challenge during Dallas’ playoff run, saying, “Luka was definitely involved in a lot of that. He makes a lot of great reads out of the pick-and-roll. We tried to show him different looks. He kept making the right reads. It’s all him.”

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That blueprint also explains why the Lakers’ reported targets lean so heavily toward rim protectors and floor spacers rather than traditional scoring bigs. President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka signaled the franchise’s long-term direction after acquiring Doncic, saying, “Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team.”

Luka Doncic sends heartfelt message after LeBron’s departure

Although James’ departure officially hands the franchise to Doncic, the Slovenian superstar made sure to acknowledge his former teammate. Shortly after news broke that James would continue his career elsewhere, Doncic shared a brief but heartfelt message thanking the four-time NBA champion.

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“An honor to play with and learn from you @kingjames,” posted Luka Doncic on Instagram, via Dave McMenamin on X.

The tribute echoed Doncic’s comments in Madrid, where he expressed disappointment over the Lakers’ second-round playoff exit and stressed that building a championship-caliber roster is now the organization’s biggest priority.

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Doncic arrived in Los Angeles before the 2025-26 season carrying enormous expectations, but injuries and roster imbalance prevented the Lakers from reaching their ultimate goal. The organization now has a rare opportunity to reshape the roster around his strengths instead of asking him to adapt to an imperfect fit.

Pelinka’s challenge is no longer identifying what Doncic needs—the superstar has already outlined it himself. The bigger question is whether the Lakers can translate their newfound financial flexibility into the athletic centers, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility required to maximize one of basketball’s most gifted playmakers. If they succeed, this offseason could become the defining first chapter of the Lakers’ post-LeBron era.