Lakers Eyeing Not “Very Sexy” Names in the Market to Get Younger: Insider

Following the struggles of Deandre Ayton, the Los Angeles Lakers are once again hunting for a big man this offseason. The search has intensified ever since Luka Doncic demanded an elite center. However, general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office face are finding it difficult to sign a top-tier star. So, they might pivot the plot towards targets who make more sense financially. At least, that’s what the latest report suggests.

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“The Lakers are looking for younger players that have high upside that they believe in,” reporter Ramona Shelburne said on the Mason & Ireland show on ESPN LA. “And I think there’s some names out there that may not seem very sexy or exciting to Laker fans, but these are players that would fit in their system, that can grow, that could be available. It’s not being cheap; it’s being smart in terms of roster building.”

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Previously, the Lakers were linked with Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Utah’s Walker Kessler, two restricted bigs who fit the bill. In fact, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Kessler is unhappy in Utah and wants out after turning down a five-year, $140 million extension offer.

Similarly, Duren triggered the Designated Rookie criteria. What does that mean? Well, it means he is eligible for a five-year, $287 million supermax maximum extension. But Detroit wants to lower that contract.

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And the Lakers could use that opening to make their way in. After all, when a player signs an offer sheet, his current team has up to 48 hours to match that offer. Shelburne further explained:

“On the center market, you know, do you go after the there’s a guy in Toronto, Sandro (Mamukelashvili). There’s a guy like Jalen Smith in Chicago, or Isaiah Stewart. You get somebody like these types of guys who are young, they fit the right salary profile, they fit the right age profile. So, you don’t have to get into this restricted free agency stuff.”

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The Lakers could have close to $50 million in cap space, but their priority is sorting out the future of Austin Reaves and bringing back LeBron James. Once they make that decision, the rest of the money could be used to find the center. So, chasing Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Stewart makes more sense for the Purple and Gold.

Looking into the financial situation of the new Lakers target

‘Mamu’ has emerged as a high-priority target following a breakout career-year in Toronto. The 27-year-old is a modern stretch-five who possesses elite baseline cutting instincts and quick passing vision. This would allow the Lakers to play a dynamic five-out system. The Raptors star is entering unrestricted free agency this offseason and is projected to earn a contract in the four-year, $50–60 million range.

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The range of $12–15 million annually is a much cheaper alternative than a max-level center. On the other hand, there is Smith, a hybrid pick-and-pop threat and a vertical spacer. His capability to knock down open corner three-pointers forces opposing centers out of the paint. Defensively, the Bulls star’s lateral mobility helps clean up mistakes on the perimeter.

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The 26-year-old is entering the final guaranteed year of a highly affordable contract, carrying a $9.42 million salary for the 2026-27 season. He is incredibly easy to trade for without forcing the Lakers to gut their depth to match salaries. The final option: Stewart offers elite interior toughness, screen-setting, and high-motor offensive rebounding. Crucially, he has transformed into a reliable catch-and-shoot threat from deep. The Pistons star has two years remaining on his contract at a flat, highly predictable $15 million per season (with a team option for 2027-28).