Lakers Fans Are Not Buying JJ Redick’s Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler Injury Update Vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2026–27 preseason campaign against the Sacramento Kings, missing a significant chunk of their rotation, sparking immediate skepticism across the fanbase. Head coach JJ Redick ruled out shooting guard Austin Reaves, newly acquired starting center Walker Kessler, free-agent guard Collin Sexton, and forward Arthur Kaluma ahead of Monday night’s exhibition.

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According to California Post beat writer Khobi Price, Redick downplayed the severity of the absences, framing them as minor ailments. Redick also told reporters what kind of injuries they were.

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“Walker Kessler jammed his finger on the backboard while Austin Reaves tweaked his ankle,” Price reported after the head coach’s chat with reporters. Redick only mentioned that Sexton and Kaluma were dealing with lower-body issues, emphasizing that none of the injuries were serious and that all four players remain day-to-day.

The sudden raft of scratches comes at a pivotal time in Los Angeles, as Redick attempts to install a revamped offensive scheme without former centerpiece LeBron James. Following James’ offseason exit and the departures of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers are attempting to transition into a more versatile, high-volume three-point shooting team built around All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic and AR.

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Reaves, who averaged a career-high 23.3 points per game last season, is slated to share primary playmaking duties with Doncic. But for those of us hoping to see this new star duo recreate last season’s breakout offensive rating on the floor, Redick raised eyebrows throughout the opening week of training camp by deliberately keeping the high-scoring duo on separate scrimmage units during open practices. So pardon, LakeShow, for suspecting the day-to-day statuses are fishy.

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Adding to the pre-game intrigue, Sexton, who signed a two-year, $19.2 million deal in free agency to anchor the second unit, was spotted with a heavy wrap on his right lower leg and calf during morning shootarounds.

While Sexton was brought in to provide dynamic bench scoring after averaging 15.4 points across 68 games with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls last year, his lingering leg issues have cast a shadow over his availability for the regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

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Meanwhile, Kessler’s minor hand issue briefly delayed his first game action as the team’s primary rim protector. But it also speaks to his injury-prone unreliability, which worries fans.

Lakers Nation suspects JJ Redick’s ‘excuses’ over preseason scratches

JJ Redick’s injury report failed to convince a passionate Lakers fanbase, who quickly took to social media to dissect the official explanations and question the team’s frontcourt depth.



Many supporters viewed the minor diagnoses as ‘excuses’ to cover up strategic rest or an ominous precursor to extended absences.

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Referencing the franchise’s history of vague health updates, one fan quipped about “The Lakers dreaded ‘day to day’ designation where guys suddenly don’t play for 2 weeks.”

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Another took a jab at Kessler’s injury history, outrightly declaring, “‘Jammed his finger’ 😭 no better excuse”.

Other fans expressed frustration over missing out on the first look at the team’s new core, with one user lamenting, “I’ve bee waiting for this day and them guys won’t play smh.”

Some analytical observers believed Redick was using the day-to-day cover to stick to his practice plan of staggering his stars on back-to-back game schedules, with one fan noting, “So I was right redick is splitting Austin and Luka up on the b2b. Didn’t expect Kessler to sit tho.”

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The theories took another turn when a fan joked, “JJ Redick is clearly sandbagging and pretending we suck for a strategic advantage.”

The thin frontcourt rotation available against Sacramento could force offseason additions Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili into heavy minutes. But even that drew sharp reactions regarding the team’s paper-thin interior depth behind Kessler.



One concerned viewer wrote, “We running looney and mamu at center, some people think this team is gonna have a chance 😂”

After the Lakers let Rui Hachimura go to the Clippers, he had a near-flawless 21 points in 15 minutes in the 104-101 win over the Warriors. Fans think that gave the Lakers a different kind of motivation.



“JJ saw the lakers get slandered last night cuz Rui dropped a 20 pt game so he’s setting up Mamu to have a monster game… you aint slick JJ”

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Recognizing that short-handed preseason games often lead to extended runs for development prospects and fringe roster candidates, one fan dryly summarized the ultimate silver lining. “All I’m hearing is more Bronny minutes.”

Quentin Grimes, Adou Thiero, Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili have the potential to shine alongside Luka Doncic in Monday night’s game, which Lakers nation is looking forward to. Yet fans are rather cynical about the Lakers’ injury report going forward.