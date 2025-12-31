Lakers Fans Call Out Reggie Miller After Luka Doncic Faces Criticism vs Pistons

The year-end has been brutal for the Lakers’ supporters, with one win in the last four. As misery piles on, Luka Doncic’s defensive lapses also take the spotlight. Yet, the fans have complaints not from their superstar but from Pacers legend turned analyst Reggie Miller.

He was narrating the incident that happened during the second quarter when the official review was underway. Jalen Duren did try to score, and his elbow caught Jake LaRavia. But Miller’s lens was on the lack of effort from Doncic during the play.

“Look at Luka right here,” Miller said. “It’s okay, Luka, to move your feet a little bit over and help out. What does he do? He just throws up his hands. This would be frustrating for me. And I love Luka. He’s great for our game. He’s the leading vote getter in the early results right now, right? But you’ve got to be better defensively. I mean, that’s the Lakers’ season right there.

Look at this play right here. Look at Luka right here. I mean, he doesn’t even move one step. Make him (Jalen Duren) throw the ball to Javonte Green and knock down a three.”

Now, to be fair to Doncic, Jalen Duren did commit a flagrant foul there by elbowing Jake LaRavia. That’s why his arms were up in the air, but Miller wanted to see him try to offer some resistance. As always, the frustration was written all over Doncic’s face when he didn’t get the call initially. But let’s not act like he’s completely innocent—the Lakers star’s constant back-and-forth with officials is just as much a part of his game as his step-back three. However, the thing that can’t be discounted was the tough Pistons play.

Detroit was called for 26 fouls. Apart from the flagrant foul on LaRavia, guard Marcus Smart took a shot to the face in the first quarter by Pistons forward Duncan Robinson. It was only a technical foul since the play was reviewed. So, the defensive battles may have irked Luka Doncic, but Miller’s focus was only on bad defense.

Fans vent and support Luka Doncic

The Lakers’ misery continued as they still haven’t taken a single-digit loss all season. Even the Pistons were successful with a 128-106 rout, and at one point held a 26-point lead. While the Lakers fans were coping with the loss, Miller’s words offered no respite. That’s why a fan simply stated, “I’ve spent the last 3 years calling out his terrible commentary. He ruins every game he’s assigned to.”

It’s not the only time when the Pacers legend has complained about Doncic’s defensive ability. He picked SGA over the Lakers superstar on the Dan Patrick Show. “Now, I will say this. Luka is a better scorer than Wemby and SGA. But, there is two sides of the ball, you know that.” So, fans are clearly noticing a pattern. “He really hates Luka”.

Even back in April’s game against the Warriors, Luka Doncic didn’t receive kind words from Miller. He insinuated that the Slovenian tried to hurt a Golden State player because he didn’t get a foul on the previous possession. That’s why another fan added, “i’ve been saying this for years now. i hate this man and i hate everytime i hear him.”

But he is not the only disliked broadcaster. “One of my least favorite sideline commentators, right alongside Doris Burke. Dude just cannot hide his bias for/against teams and players.” The dislike of Burke is often because she misses things. She seemingly ignored the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-105 win over the New York Knicks last season. And for this Christmas game this year, Burke said, “What a crossover by Jalen,” while he missed a shot in the second quarter.

Similarly, Miller seemingly missed how the Pistons were overly physical as they faced the Lakers. That’s why the frustration was even more visible from Luka Doncic. And a netizen pointed out it to, “Reggie miller has an axe to grind. Probably an old head being an old head.” No doubt, the defensive issues have caused problems for the Purple and Gold franchise. However, this might not have been the right play to call for one.