Lakers Fans Erupt Over Wild LeBron James Idea After Mark Walters’ $10 Billion Purchase

The Los Angeles Lakers just did something that even Jerry Buss might’ve slow-clapped in Valhalla for. After 45 years of running the Purple and Gold empire, the Buss family finally sold the majority stake in the franchise, and for a number so large, it makes Shaq’s shoe collection look modest. The new sheriff in town? Mark Walter. Yes, that Mark Walter — the guy who already owns the Dodgers and Chelsea FC. Basically, if it moves and wins, Walter’s trying to buy it.

The reported price tag? A whopping $10 billion. That’s right — billion with a “B.” Magic Johnson wasn’t even surprised. “Just like I thought—when the Celtics sold for $6B, I knew the Lakers were worth $10B!” he said. And honestly? Hard to argue when you’re holding 17 championship banners and a media empire that prints cash faster than the Spurs draft international prospects.

But while Jeanie Buss is still very much in control — she’ll remain the team governor and retain a 15% stake — fans have already shifted their focus to something juicier: LeBron James, veteran minimum, Dodgers crossover, and a side of podcasting money.

Let’s rewind a second. LeBron James just opted out of his $51 million player option… and promptly re-signed for $104 million over two years. So before we get too deep into fantasy land, let’s just make one thing clear: King James isn’t clipping coupons yet.

That said, a fan theory just shot out of the internet like a Ray Allen corner three in Game 6. “It’s gonna be so crazy when LeBron takes the minimum after the Dodgers buy a $100 million sponsorship of Mind the Game.”

It sounds bonkers, but on paper, it kind of makes sense — if you’re writing that paper in crayon. Here’s the logic: The Dodgers, co-owned by new Lakers majority owner Mark Walter, could shell out millions to sponsor Mind the Game (LeBron and JJ Redick’s podcast). Meanwhile, LeBron signs a veteran minimum with the Lakers — opening up salary cap room to stack the roster and chase one last ring before retirement. It’s like a GM mode fantasy cooked up on NBA 2K… on rookie mode.

But here’s where we hit reality like the 2004 Pistons hit the Kobe-Shaq Lakers — hard and fast.

With the LeBron speculations come numerous fan reactions

“Lakers are Super Rich now and can sign superstar talent 😁🔥” Absolutely. Mark Walter isn’t just rich — he’s “I own multiple global franchises” rich. The Lakers, Dodgers, Chelsea FC… if there’s a trophy involved, this man is lurking. This means one thing for the Lakers: deep pockets and deeper ambitions. Walter’s ownership history includes the Dodgers snapping a 32-year title drought in 2020. They’ve been spending like it’s Black Friday at a sneaker store ever since. Expect more data, more staff, more facilities, and yes — more elite players.

The Buss legacy lives on with Jeanie at the helm, but it’s hard not to imagine some extra shine on the gold. And if the team suddenly signs three All-Stars and opens a cryogenic chamber training facility, you’ll know where that money went.

“Oh snap… as long as it’s legal.” That fan knew what was up. Technically, could LeBron take the vet min. and get paid $100M on the side for his podcast? Sure. But legally? Oh boy. The NBA and the IRS would parachute in faster than Pat Bev into a scuffle. Let’s not forget the Joe Smith debacle in 1998. The Timberwolves got wrecked with fines and lost picks after secretly arranging under-the-table deals. That’s why the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement is tighter than Kawhi Leonard’s post-game quotes.

A massive “sponsorship” deal just to circumvent the cap would set off alarm bells in Adam Silver’s office so loud, it’d drown out a Warriors home game.

via Imago Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I hope this will be his last contract… time to move on with the old man.” Let’s address the elephant in the arena: LeBron is 40. But before you roll your eyes and start planning the retirement cake, the man is still putting up All-NBA numbers. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds last season. That’s not washed. That’s not even lightly rinsed.

Yes, he’s entering the final guaranteed year of his new deal. And yes, he’s openly said he doesn’t want to play until he’s 45. But as long as his knees aren’t doing the Harlem Shake mid-game, LeBron isn’t riding off into the sunset just yet — especially with Bronny James now drafted. That father-son duo on court is still a real possibility.

“LeBron might not take a discount, unless someone accidentally…untraceable crypto.” Look, unless we’re in Breaking Bad: LakeShow Edition, no—LeBron isn’t stashing crypto under the couch to dodge taxes. Yes, players get creative with endorsements and investments. But all income has to be disclosed to the league. The CBA requires transparency, especially after multiple incidents in league history of side agreements going very wrong. Trying to sneak around the cap rules? That’s more dangerous than betting against a prime Tim Duncan in a Game 7.

“Or give him 100 million to buy one of his many companies lol” Now this is actually realistic. LeBron isn’t just a player — he’s a business portfolio in sneakers. Let’s look at the empire: SpringHill Company: valued near $725M, this media conglomerate has produced films, documentaries, and branded content galore. Uninterrupted: athlete-driven content machine. Blaze Pizza: he owns over 20 franchises. Fenway Sports Group: LeBron owns stakes here, which include Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox. Other Ventures: Tonal fitness, Beats by Dre, Canyon Bicycles, Ladder supplements.

So yeah, if Mark Walter wants to “sponsor” LeBron in a legal way? He’d better be ready to talk equity, not minimums.

The Lakers just went from legacy wealth to generational firepower. The Buss name remains, with Jeanie still calling the shots — but now, the resources are unlimited. With Mark Walter in the building, expect the Lakers to operate like a Silicon Valley startup with championship rings. As for LeBron? He’s not taking the vet min. He’s not getting paid under the table. But what he is doing is positioning himself for one final legendary run, backed by a richer franchise, a maturing son, and a front office that’s got more brainpower than a Popovich coaching tree.

So buckle up, Lakers fans. We’ve entered a new era — and it’s flush with cash, chaos, and championship dreams. And no, you can’t pay LeBron James in crypto. Nice try, though.