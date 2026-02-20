Lakers Fans Hit With Four-Figure Ticket Price Rise After Mark Walter Ownership Makes Organizational Changes: Report

When Mark Walter took over the Los Angeles Lakers, there was a widespread belief that there would be some major organizational changes, as was the case when Walter took over the Dodgers. However, no one was expecting these changes to happen so soon. In less than a year since the transaction was completed, Walter has been a lot quicker than expected in sending the message that he is the new sheriff in town.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Jeanie Bulls continues to keep her governor’s role, Walter has dismissed Joey and Jesse Buss. Earlier this week, Tim Harris, who was the President of Business Operations for over 30 years, also announced that he would be stepping down. He has been replaced by Lon Rosen, who has been the Dodgers’ executive vice president and chief marketing officer since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the series of changes that the Lakers are going through under Walter, the latest one is not good news for Lakers fans.

According to longtime Lakers season ticket holder Scott Friedman, fans should expect a steep spike in ticket prices for the upcoming season. In his post on X, he revealed that his season ticket has increased by four figures, meaning it could get worse for regular fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“@Lakers are allegedly increasing their season ticket prices by 40% next season. FYI, I’m a season ticket holder for the past 10 years. I’m in section 303 row 15, which is the last row. I pay about $15k for 5 tickets and I just got my invoice for next season and it jumped to $22k without warning! $7k increase once Mark Walter took over,” he wrote in his X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Just an FYI to fans, next season prices will be getting a lot more expensive based on this.”

But why such a massive increase in ticket prices for next season? It could have to do with LeBron James’ impending free agency and what could be his farewell season. Even at 41, LeBron remains arguably the most influential player in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his viral “2nd Decision” post on social media last October, the ticket prices for Lakers games increased over seven times. The starting price for the tickets went from $82 to $580 right after James teased fans with the post, which everyone speculated could be about him announcing retirement. However, it turned out to be a marketing campaign for a limited-edition Hennessy VSOP bottle featuring his signature “crown” motion.

With James’ decision about his free agency still pending, the Lakers can capitalize while sending early signals that LeBron would be here, in Los Angeles, for his farewell tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Walter’s plans for the Lakers may not include LeBron James

Since arriving in the NBA, LeBron has never been treated negligently by a franchise. Whether it’s his free agency or his position on the team, he has been at the center of a franchise’s plans. The King has long known how to force his will on any team’s front office, and he has rightfully earned it. But this free agency will be the first time that he might not be on the Lakers’ top priority list to sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Purple & Gold are expected to go all in for Giannis Antetokounmpo and put together a championship team alongside Luka Doncic. For the Lakers to move forward with the plan, James has to take a massive salary cut or move to a different team. From a historical standpoint, it is not a realistic expectation.

Even though his reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers is gaining momentum, there are also rumors that James could retire in a Lakers jersey. However, that also depends on how Walter’s team treats him in free agency. If James is not on their priority list in free agency, he might very well go to Cleveland. With the new ownership group that is slowly getting rid of Buss’ imprints, James’ departure is very much possible.

This is the second time since “The Decision” that James will be an unrestricted free agent. It would be a great storyline through the offseason, as we all wait for possibly his last basketball career decision.