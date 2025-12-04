Lakers Fans Turn To LeBron James & Austin Reaves Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Buzz

Imagine the Milwaukee Bucks, once NBA royalty, now unraveling like a bad bet—teetering at 10-13 and staring down 9 teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference. At the eye of this storm? Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, whose frustration is bubbling over into whispers of a seismic shift.

Fresh reports paint a tense picture: the Greek Freak and his camp are locked in private huddles with Bucks brass, dissecting whether Milwaukee can still be his forever home amid a season that’s felt more like a letdown.

Giannis’s body isn’t helping the narrative either. This Tuesday, a right calf strain sidelined him during a gritty win against Detroit—his second injury layoff this year after a nagging groin strain. And fans couldn’t ignore the elephant in the room: Antetokounmpo’s Instagram purge.

Gone were the Bucks logos, the team photos, the everyday grind—a move that left only echoes of that 2021 championship glory and the 2024-25 NBA Cup title.

Enter Doc Rivers. The coach shut down trade rumors like a championship block, declaring flat-out: No requests, no drama, just a superstar who’s “all in.” But actions scream louder than pressers, and with a pivotal sit-down looming—possibly before the February deadline—the Bucks’ front office knows the clock is ticking.

One wrong move, and their franchise cornerstone could bolt.

This is where the plot twists into Lakers lore. Remember those offseason teases? Milwaukee floated Giannis’s name to the Knicks, only to hit a brick wall—no deal materialized. Now, Hollywood’s calling louder than ever.

So fans have some scenarios that could make this happen for Giannis. That would mean anyone that’s not Luka Doncic is on the trade block.

Laker Nation State the Price for a Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Now the Greek Freak is a blockbuster player. Any trade the Lakers do would be just as bold. The problem is they’re tragically strapped since getting Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton this offseason. It fell on fans to get creative and do Rob Pelinka’s job.

To match Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $56 million (three-year, $175 million contract) trade value, the Lakers would have to trade more than one player with a combination of draft picks. The closest in his value the Lakers have is LeBron James on a $52 million salary along with Austin Reaves’ $13 million.

So fans declared, “AR gotta go! Giannis to LA with Luka and Bron.” Or fans suggested going for one family unit for another. “What if the Lakers and Bucks just swapped LeBron and Bronny and Giannis and Thanasis and did a Nepotrade?”

However, these suggestions discount the fact that LeBron holds the right to say no to any offer. He doesn’t get a say for his son or AR15 though.

So it’s a tough call as one bluntly put, “All these dumb f— trying to make trades including LeBron to get Giannis seem to forget about his no trade clause. Also, why the hell would the Bucks do any trade with the Lakers that doesn’t include Reaves, who is far and away our best asset?”

Other than Bron having job security, Giannis will not go to the team if there’s no Luka Doncic. He was one of the happy ones outside LA after February 2 who wanted a European player as the face of big franchises (who knew he was dropping hints there).

One radical way to pair up Luka and Giannis is, “If Giannis is healthy you include AR for Giannis. Giannis is not past his prime and is a monster. He would fit seamlessly with Luka and Luka isn’t in decline like Dame. I still say LeBron to GSW, Giannis to the Lakers and Lakers + GSW assets/picks to the Bucks.”

But since LeBron is unlikely to budge, “Giannis to the Lakers for Rui, Maxi and Gabe,” is the next best thing. Fans aren’t particularly attached to these three players as much as Austin Reaves either.

He’s made an incredible partnership with Doncic that fans are reluctant to break. Fans also realized this wouldn’t have happened if Nico Harrison’s original plan had worked out.

Rumor has it, “Nico first asked the Wolves and the Bucks for a trade of Luka for Ant and Giannis, repectivelt. They turned him down then Nico asked the Lakers ofr AD fplus picks for Luka. He knew LeBron had a no trade clause.”

We know what happened next. After getting a generational talent in Doncic for a steal, they have a costly opportunity ahead. “Not every GM is as dumb as the Nico. If Giannis wants to come to the Lakers, it will cost Reaves, Rui, the pick, every swap they can get and everything else available. And the Lakers will happily do it.”

Or some think Antetokounmpo himself stuck a discount label for the Lakers today. “Giannis faking an injury to lower his trade value so the lakers can acquire him 🔥” is what fans are implying happened when the Bucks played against the Pistons today. Three minutes into the game, Giannis suffered a non-contact injury. Initial reports ruled out an Achilles injury.

The implication that Giannis would stoop just so the Lakers can swoop him up for cheap is a little… out there. He’s not making big demands after all.