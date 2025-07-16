Lakers Get Reason for Desperate Al Horford Push Despite Warriors’ Upper Hand

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the NBA offseason chatter, one name that is still floating around is Al Horford. Yes, the 38-year-old vet who continues to defy age and expectation with his smart, stable brand of basketball. So why are the Los Angeles Lakers so laser-focused on a player pushing 40, especially when the Golden State Warriors seem to be lurking with a stronger hand?

Well, since 2021, teams featuring Horford have quietly punched above their weight, especially on defense. He might not grab headlines every night, but his presence on the court often translates into rock-solid results. For a Lakers team possibly trying to revitalize DeAndre Ayton, that kind of stability is golden.

Speaking on Hoops Talk, Allen Sliwa threw Horford’s name into the mix once again, noting that his veteran presence next to Ayton could be a big boost. But even he wasn’t entirely sold, prompting him to ask Trevor Lane about Horford’s actual fit.

Lane, never one to hold back, replied, “We are on the same wavelength there out because that’s exactly what I was going to say about Al Horford… I want him working with Ayton on a daily basis… ‘Cause, you know, Horford’s not going to allow any kind of lollygagging, any kind of, you know, the low motor stuff that we hear about… I do like Al Horford a lot for the Lakers.” Still, Lane admitted that, on paper, Horford might actually be a better match for Golden State.

And that’s not just talk. NBA insider Marc Stein recently noted, “My expectation is that one way or the other, the Warriors are going to end up with both Horford and Melton on their roster. [And] they still have interest in Bradley Beal,” according to 95.7 The Game. So, while the Lakers are dreaming big, the Warriors may already be playing chess.

Could it be that the Warriors might have to look away from Al Horford?

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has been, quiet—maybe too quiet. Outside of the NBA draft, the front office hasn’t made any significant splash yet, and fans are starting to wonder: what’s next? As mentioned earlier, the Warriors have reportedly shown interest in several players, and one name that keeps popping up is veteran big man Al Horford.

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

However, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, that plan may already be hitting a wall. “Golden State, obviously, expected him to sign last week. He didn’t,” Spears said. “The Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, I believe, are also interested in a nearly 40-year-old guy who also has retirement on the table. He’s still considering retiring…”

If Horford truly is leaning towards the option of hanging his basketball sneakers, the Warriors—and other interested teams like the Lakers—might have to rethink their backup plan. This one appears set to play out further.