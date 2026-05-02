Lakers’ Impressive Rockets Win Gets Soured as Unfortunate Luka Doncic Injury Update Emerges

Not a single one of their four regular-season meetings went the Lakers’ way, and the majority were not close. The Thunder beat every version of Los Angeles they faced, at full strength and short-handed alike. Now, as the Western Conference semifinals open on Tuesday, May 5, the most important player on the Lakers’ roster is watching from the sideline, and the latest update from a leading NBA insider makes the prospect of him returning to change the series look increasingly remote. Brian Windhorst delivered the cold assessment of Luka Doncic’s status on Friday, and it was far from encouraging.

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“He’s not close,” Windhorst said. “When you come back from a hamstring injury like this, you have to ramp up, you have to play contact basketball, you have to play three on three and five on five. He hasn’t played for a month. He’s not doing any of that right now.” The ESPN insider went on to outline a realistic window for any potential return. “Most likely you’re not going to see Luka Doncic at the front end of this series, maybe at least for another week to 10 days on the minimum. So the Lakers are going to have a reality they’re going to have to do it without,” Windhorst said. He did note that the schedule offered a sliver of breathing room; scheduling adjustments later in the week pushed Game 1 to Tuesday, stretching the series calendar as far out as it can go and giving Doncic the maximum time available to recover.

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Luka Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on April 2 against Oklahoma City and has been sidelined since, a partial tear that typically requires multiple weeks of recovery. Shortly after the injury, he flew to Spain to receive a stem cell injection linked to medical staff from his former club, Real Madrid, hoping to expedite the process. He has since returned to Los Angeles and begun his return-to-play protocol, slowly ramping back up on the court, but has yet to progress to one-on-one contact work, the stage that precedes full five-on-five activity. Windhorst’s comments reflected that reality. For a player whose entire game is built on deceleration, torque, and violent changes of direction, the gap between shooting drills and playoff basketball is not a matter of days; it is a matter of weeks.

The series context makes Windhorst’s assessment even more sobering for the Lakers. Oklahoma City swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, meaning a fully rested, defending-champion Thunder squad has been waiting patiently for Los Angeles since Monday. OKC enters the series as a heavy favourite, with Jalen Williams’ own hamstring strain representing the one opening Los Angeles can point to, but even that uncertainty pales against a roster built around the league’s best record.

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Windhorst acknowledged the narrow path ahead while stopping short of closing the door entirely. “I have no idea how Luka is going to be 14 days from now,” he said. “I have seen some strange things here in this postseason over these last two and a half weeks, but this would top it. If the Lakers were able to get this series to a point where Luka could come help them, it would truly be amazing, but that’s their goal.”

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A Month Without Doncic Has Already Tested the Lakers

The Lakers have, to their credit, managed the injury crisis better than most expected. Doncic averaged a league-leading 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds during the regular season before going down, numbers that made the idea of surviving the postseason without him seem implausible. Yet LeBron James shouldered the offensive load through six games against Houston, and the team closed out the series. The question was always whether that formula could hold against a significantly steeper opponent.

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Imago Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) passes as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ blueprint, according to those close to the situation, is straightforward: keep winning long enough for Doncic to return and make an impact later in the series. Austin Reaves’ own return from an oblique strain served as the nearest reference point; he began one-on-one drills roughly a week before stepping back on the court, and his progression was clean with no setbacks. If Doncic follows a similar arc, his timeline could accelerate. But Windhorst’s Friday comments suggest that arc has not yet materialised. The contact basketball requirement, the stage Doncic has not yet reached, is the wall between hope and reality right now.

NBA history from this very season underscores the risk. Jalen Williams of the Thunder suffered the same injury earlier in the year, returned after 23 days, and then re-injured the same hamstring just two days later, costing him another 40 days. The Lakers are acutely aware of that precedent. Rushing Doncic back into a series against a team that has already beaten him this season is a gamble that could cost them far more than a single round. For now, the series begins Tuesday with Luka watching, and the Lakers needing nothing short of the improbable run Windhorst himself said would be one of the strangest things he has seen.