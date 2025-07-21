Lakers Insider Reveals Frustrating Marcus Smart Reality as Rui Hachimura Faces Major Uncertainty

Few NBA arrivals spark as much uncertainty as Marcus Smart’s. The Lakers have possibly made one of the most scrutinized moves of the summer by bringing in Smart—a player with a reputation for defensive ferocity and postseason grit. Fresh off a season where their perimeter defense was repeatedly exposed against high-powered offenses, LA’s front office seemed determined to address a vital weakness. However, league insiders quietly wonder if the Lakers, in aiming to solve one problem, might have introduced several more. As the Lakers juggle rotation pieces and face difficult contract decisions, all eyes are on how Smart’s arrival will impact Rui Hachimura and the chemistry the team spent all last year cultivating.

In the recent live reaction video on his podcast, Buha’s Block, the Lakers insider Jovan Buha opened up on the pros and cons that Marcus Smart brings with his addition to the $7.1 billion franchise. “Talked about this player archetype before, but when we think about the ideal player to put next to Luka and Austin, Marcus Smart is that type of guy.” However, Buha emphasized that ideally, he would have picked the Marcus Smart that was 3 or 4 years back. But he understands that it has to be a wing/big guard to slot next to someone like Austin Reaves or Luka Doncic.

So, Jovan believes the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year fits in perfectly as the fifth starter. He, however, remains unclear on what the Lakers will do in terms of the rest of the roster. “Do they trade Rui? I don’t know. But if things stand as they currently are, think Marcus Smart makes a lot of sense as the fifth starter.” Buha wasn’t shy about dissecting the liabilities the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year brings. Health looms large: Smart has missed an average of 15+ games per year, registering only 54 and 61 games over the last two seasons. In just two of his eleven NBA seasons has he managed to play at least 70 games—a threshold that’s become increasingly elusive as Smart pushes into his thirties.

“He’s [Marcus] only played in 54 games over the past two seasons. He’s only played over 70 or more games in two of his 11 seasons. So you could pencil him in for really 15 plus missed games a season. I think the age and availability are his primary concerns,” the Lakers insider said. Buha further didn’t hesitate in pointing out that Marcus Smart has shown some real decline in certain parts of his game over the last few years. His biggest concerns, however, are not just around Smart’s age.

via Imago Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Buha believes the two biggest things with skill set concerns are Marcus’s shot selection and turnovers. “There would be times in crunch time where he would have the ball and be taking the last shot or taking shots away from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That was a real thing with Boston that did not sit well all the time with some people.” The Lakers insider revealed he went back through 4-6 seasons, and Marcus has shot consistently under 30 percent on his pull-up threes, which Jovan noted “is a bad percentage.”

“He just pulls up for three, and he acts like he’s Steph Curry… I think he’s going to really frustrate a lot of Laker fans with the shot selection and some of the turnovers. Like he’s trying to throw behind the back passes. And again, he’s a good passer, but sometimes he puts a little extra mustard on it, he puts a little extra flair that does not translate well,” he said in the Lakers analysis video. Looking back at the numbers again, Buha further revealed that Marcus Smart has never shot above 43 percent overall. A low field goal percentage, in his opinion.

Furthermore, the Lakers insider revealed that the ’22 Defensive Player of the Year has been below 40 percent in 8 of his 11 seasons. “So he’s an inefficient player… Just overall in terms of his shot profile, but as a shooter, he is a career 32.4 percent three-point shooter on nearly five attempts per game.” For a Lakers team transitioning from patience to urgent contention, Marcus Smart’s very strengths and flaws now intersect with the volatility of roster moves and the unresolved future of Rui Hachimura.

The next few weeks in LA promise plenty of unease—and an answer to whether history will repeat itself, or finally change course.

Did Luka Doncic help the Lakers land Marcus Smart?

After the Washington Wizards finalized a buyout with veteran guard Marcus Smart, reports quickly surfaced that the Lakers intend to scoop him up on a two-year deal once he clears waivers. But here’s the real kicker: five-time All-Star Luka Doncic reportedly played a key role in nudging Smart towards LA.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Doncic reached out to the ’22 DPOY and emphasized how much he wanted to play with him. That kind of endorsement says a lot—not just about Smart, but about Doncic’s growing pull across the league.

via Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

Now, Marcus Smart’s arrival comes at a critical moment. With defensive-minded forward Dorian Finney-Smith heading to the Rockets in free agency, the Lakers were in dire need of someone who could lock things down on both the perimeter and inside. Of course, they’ll be keeping their fingers crossed that Smart, who’s had injury concerns the past two seasons, stays healthy for the 2025-26 campaign.

As for the more immediate situation, the franchise might soon have to reach a decision on Rui Hachimura. Well, what are your thoughts on the whole saga? Do you believe Smart is a smart addition?