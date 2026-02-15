Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes Under Fire After Embarrassing All-Star Dunk Contest Performance

In the past 30 years, only four players from the Los Angeles Lakers roster have participated in the All-Star Dunk Contest. Jaxson Hayes was the first player in the last six years, since Dwight Howard in 2019-20, to participate in the contest. But for a 7’0″, Hayes’ first dunk was highly underwhelming, to say the least. His first dunk was a regular one-handed dunk. With the Dunk Contest already under fire in the last few years, Hayes’s almost lethargic dunk left a lot of fans upset.

In the Lakers’ last game, against the Dallas Mavericks, Hayes made some noise with a fast-break dunk from LeBron James’ lob. He had definitely been able to hype up his participation. However, his first dunk in Saturday’s high-profile contest did seem rushed. In his first career appearance in the Dunk Contest, the Lakers’ big man did seem a bit under pressure since the moment he was introduced.

Hayes took a long run-up, which indicated that he was going for a free-throw-line dunk. However, it seemed like something glitched, and Hayes took steps beyond the charity line for what could be qualified as a basic dunk in the NBA. The dunk garnered strong denunciation across social media platforms. A user even mocked the Lakers player with the “Son did a normal fast break dunk lmaooo” comment.

Disappointed fans torch Jaxson Hayes’ debut dunk at All-Star Dunk Contest

Hayes’ first dunk got a total of 44.6 points from judges. It was the lowest among the four participants in the contest. The highest points awarded to Hayes were from former Laker Dwight Howard. However, a fan went a step ahead and wanted Hayes to get disqualified for a terrible dunk. “He should be disqualified with all zeros for this,” one of the fans wrote.

After scoring the lowest in the first round, Hayes was supposed to be the first dunker in the next round. This time, the Lakers’ star rightfully deserved more points. He went for the ball between the legs after he tapped the ball to himself in mid-air. He received 47.2 points from the judges.

Fans have watched Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine dunk contests for years. It was one of the most entertaining seasons of the Dunk Contest. A fan saying, “Yeah… cancel the dunk contest,” signals a deeper problem that the league and, more importantly, the players have to address.

Even if you try, there is no debate that there has barely been any exciting face in the contest, aside from Mac McClung. Before this season,

McClung basically had no competition , winning three years in a row. McClung’s electric dunks were undoubtedly a big part of the surrounding hype. “There’s only one man who can save it again next year,” a fan wrote, posting a picture of the three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Over the years, fans have witnessed Superman, Dwight Howard, Michael Jordan throwing a dunk from the free-throw line, and McClung & others throwing dunks that fly over the breadth of the car. Hayes was bad in its simplicity. For a fan, the dunk was so bad that the fan “could not believe this.”

With the lowest points, Jase Richardson and Hayes were eliminated after the first round. Miami Heat’s Keshad Johnson was crowned the winner of the 2025-26 Dunk Contest. San Antonio Spurs’ Carter Bryant finished in the runner-up spot.

But beyond just criticism, some fans offered a deeper take on what the contest is missing. “It’s not just about jumping high anymore,” another fan wrote on social media. “We’ve seen everything.. free-throw line, capes, cars. What made it special was the moment. The rivalry. The build-up.” Others echoed that sentiment, arguing that star power and storytelling are what elevated past contests into iconic memories.

One fan even suggested the league consider revamping the format, perhaps introducing team-based rounds or incentives for established All-Stars to participate. “If the biggest names don’t treat it like a legacy moment, it’s just another exhibition,” the comment read.

While Johnson’s victory adds his name to the history books, the broader reaction shows that fans are craving more than just technical dunks – they want spectacle, personality, and stakes. Whether that means another McClung comeback or a complete reimagining of the event, the message from the fanbase is clear: the bar isn’t just high – it’s nostalgic.