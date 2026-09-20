Lakers’ JJ Redick Urged Not to Repeat Rui Hachimura Mistake With Sandro Mamukelashvili

As the Los Angeles Lakers enter a pivotal 2026–27 campaign centered entirely around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the post-LeBron James era presents a brand new challenge for JJ Redick. LA’s head coach faces a critical tactical decision regarding newly acquired big man Sandro Mamukelashvili among the other new pieces. But Lakers analysts fear if Redick will handle the new team the old unproven way.

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Joined by Hoops Tonight host Jason Timpf on The Dunker Spot podcast, analysts dissected how Mamukelashvili’s arrival, following a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency, presents a stark upgrade over former forward Rui Hachimura, provided Redick avoids shoehorning him into an improper positional role.

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Timpf hailed Mamu’s unique combination of connective passing, elbow playmaking, and secondary drive-and-dish ability directly mimics the subtle offensive creation James once provided in Los Angeles.

“LeBron is really good at like kind of making it look like he was slashing through the lane and then dumping it off to [Deandre] Ayton for a dunk or dumping it off to Jaxson [Hayes] for a dunk. And I think Sandro is going to bring some of that, which is super important… like I think Sandro is going to be at the elbows a ton when they’re running their horn sets,” Timpf explained.

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Timpf’s only fear is watching Mamu become Rui 2.0. The primary frustration for analysts watching Redick’s offense last season stemmed from his utilization of Rui Hachimura’s struggles in static, isolation-heavy touches. Redick’s reliance on isolation-heavy touches for Hachimura last season frustrated analysts.

“Like I I wanted to claw my eyes out watching Rui Hachimura post a mismatch last year. Like that literally drove me crazy. Sandro’s good at that. Like he’s going to beat up smalls and then he’s just a way better rebounder than Rui,” Timpf emphasized.

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However, the key warning for Redick lies in positional strategy. If LA limits the 6’9 Georgian forward strictly to backup center duties, his perimeter versatility and high-level synergy with Doncic could be squandered.

“Where it gets complicated is what if JJ just views him as a backup five? Because if that’s the case, then it continues to leave this like, well, now he’s not a comp for Rui at all. Now he’s a completely different position. He’s not being utilized in that way,” Timpf said.

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The debate over Mamukelashvili’s optimal lineup fit hinges heavily on how well he can hold up defensively when paired alongside newly acquired rim protector Walker Kessler and Doncic.



While doubts remain regarding his lateral foot speed against elite perimeter shooters, Timpf argued that Mamukelashvili possesses the requisite instincts to function as a full-time starting power forward.

“And this kind of goes back to what we were talking about earlier with foot speed. I’m really interested to watch Sandro on defense this year because if he can defend well enough in the scheme alongside Walker and Luka without it being a foot speed issue—and I think Sandro actually moves pretty well. Like I think he moves reasonably well and he’s got good instincts on that end, even if he can get a little overwhelmed by quickness at times,” Timpf stated.

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“If he can be on the floor offensively with some of their best groups, like if you told me this year like 60 games in, it’s like, ‘Dude, Sandro is the starting four. Like he just he’s the perfect spot guy in that spot,’ I think that would be a huge win for the Lakers… because he brings that best combination of like connective playmaking and play finishing on the team,” Timpf concluded.

“I just think he’s a really good player. He’s clearly one of their five best players. The question is going to be how often JJ can actually put him on the floor with their other best players, if he can fit in with their best lineups. I think that’s where it’s like, you could talk me into the Lakers having a top-four offense and them just kicking everybody’s butt this year by outscoring them.”

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If Redick trusts Mamu to operate alongside Los Angeles’ brand new primary core, the offensive ceiling for the Lakers could skyrocket. Coming off an impressive stint with the Toronto Raptors where he averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot 38.9% from three-point range, Mamukelashvili brings elite catch-and-shoot efficiency to a second unit and starting group that desperately lacked spacing last year.