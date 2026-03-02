Lakers-Kings Turn Chippy as Russell Westbrook Confronts Former Team in Heated Moment

“I do enjoy beating teams that I was formerly at, for different reasons.” This was the admission from Russell Westbrook in January, and this was in full effect on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena. The Kings guard made sure to put everyone on notice, even former teammate Austin Reaves.

It started when Malik Monk received a technical foul in the second half, and in the next play, Maxi Kleber threw down the poster dunk from Luka Doncic. Then, with six minutes left, Lakers Kleber gave away a blocking foul, which Monk did not like, and the two started jawing at each other. Russell Westbrook intervened and gave his two cents as well, defending his teammate after the hard bump.

Netizens were all over the viral moment, and one even lip-read what Broadie had allegedly said to Kleber, “Come on over here”. The officials tried to separate the two, and even the benches emptied to keep things from escalating. That’s when Austin Reaves came to his current teammates’ defense, and some words were exchanged with former teammate Westbrook. But there was more in store

In the same second frame, with 4 minutes left, this time again, Austin Reaves had to listen to what Broadie was saying. It happened when Luka Doncic was at the charity strip and had missed his first free throw. Apparently, the King guard stated, “ball don’t lie” when his team was down by 18 points. Instead of arguing, Luka and Austin ended up laughing and dismissing the entire scenario.

This should have stopped here, right? But Russell Westbrook is not the one to give up so easily. He started yelling louder, pointing, walking/jumping toward Doncic’s position. In fact, the referee had to intervene and hand a technical foul to Westbrook for the outburst (likely for unsportsmanlike conduct, which includes taunting and excessive complaining).

The netizens dug deep to find out the NSFW rant of Russell Westbrook

The hate for the Lakers is understandable since Broadie feels he was never given a fair chance to prove his worth. In fact, till today, the narrative runs that he was the scapegoat for the 2021 playoffs failure. Naturally, Russell Westbrook won’t accept it and plays hard on the floor against his former teams. Against the Lakers, he ended with 14 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. But the talking point was his NSFW statements against

It started with Malik Monk shouting, “F— off me, can’t stop me.” Broadie from the bench also got involved. Netizens were quick to point out what he had allegedly said. B—- a–! Busting yall a– right now, I’ll beat the f— out yall right now”. That’s why former teammate Austin Reaves apparently intervened to sort this issue.

The foul from Maxi Kleber wasn’t malicious, which warranted such an outburst. Yet the issues escalated, but the Lakers remained in control from the start. The Kings scored the first basket, but then it was all Purple and Gold in their blowout 128-104 win.