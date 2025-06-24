Lakers Land 7’2 Center in NBA Draft Trade Proposal After Luka Doncic-Celtics Star Pairing Ruled Out

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the offseason with high hopes. They need to pair Luka Doncic with a star for the future. Their preference is a true center to address their interior weaknesses. So far, a range of names have been thrown out. The Nets’ Nic Claxton or even Brook Lopez seem to be viable options. But there is a chance they can not only round up their roster, but even get a name for the years ahead.

It’s all possible by diving into the draft. Duke headlines the process with Cooper Flagg as the touted top pick. But his teammate, Khaman Maluach, is a rising prospect. Standing at 7’2” and relatively raw as a talent, he could be the big man the Lakers need. He’s projected to be a lottery pick. But with a new ownership willing to do business, there’s some hope.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike writes, “Maybe Duke’s Khaman Maluach lands in a situation where a team is ready to make him a Day 1 starter, and a reliable player suddenly hits the market at a price the Lakers like,”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In terms of salary, Maluach would be on a rookie-scale contract, affordable for any team around the league. But for the Lakers, if they could find a promising talent for that prize, it’s the need of the hour. It will need them to make some sacrifices. Several mock drafts see Maluach go to the Toronto Raptors, a young team hungry for a rebuild.

AD

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Florida State at Duke Mar 1, 2025 Durham, North Carolina, USA Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach 9 and Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 react during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Durham Cameron Indoor Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xZacharyxTaftx 20250301_ams_bx6_0184

Hence, those qualities will underlie the asking price. The Lakers landing Mark Williams for Dalton Knecht? A similar-looking trade, along with other compensation, could help them enter conversations to trade for the Duke center after his draft. If they do land him, though, there’s a lot of development to do.

Khaman Maluach didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13. So while he does have the tangibles, JJ Redick and the Lakers staff will have some work to do. But he’s a prospect that could turn into a huge contributor for them. And considering how thin the center options are in the market, it could be the best play.

Luka Doncic won’t reunite with his former teammate

The Don, since arriving in LA asked for a center to help space out the floor. The Lakers tried, but when the Williams trade fell off, it was always going to be an area they would have to address. If not for a rookie center, getting somebody Luka Doncic has shared the floor with would be ideal. But Daniel Gafford just signed an extension with the Mavericks. Moreover, they might not enter into business with the Purple and Gold again after the recoil of trading Doncic.

The only remaining option is being endorsed by his own franchise. The Boston Celtics want to offload Kristaps Porzingis’ $30 million contract. However, Woike doesn’t believe the Slovenian is likely going to be teammates with Porzingis.

“One thing that won’t happen — another Dončić-Kristaps Porziņģis pairing. There’s no indication that anyone wants to see that sequel,” he wrote for The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the problem isn’t the fit. Porzingis can still operate as a high-quality big. He is a renowned shot blocker and has proven his ability to shoot the three. What brings his demand down is the inability to stay healthy. Porzingis suffered from an unknown illness which forced Joe Mazzulla to barely play him during the playoffs.

In his spell with the Mavericks, Porzingis was stellar, averaging close to 20 points. But availability has been a recurring issue with the Latvian center. Considering his contract would be the third-highest on the Lakers’ payroll, if he can’t endure the demands of the regular season, it could backfire. And the Lakers don’t have time on their hands.

This could be the last year LeBron James plays for the franchise. Luka Doncic could also decide on his future after this season. Hence, whatever Rob Pelinka does needs to be a ‘bang’. But who is the answer to that?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do you think they should go after Khaman Maluach? Let us know your views in the comments below.