Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Metta World Peace has unexpectedly entered the conversation surrounding the 2028 presidential election after naming Elon Musk as his preferred opponent. The former NBA star made the declaration on social media, creating an unusual crossover between basketball and American politics. However, his remarks appear to express interest rather than represent a formal campaign announcement.

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The proposed matchup also raises an interesting constitutional question, as Musk is currently ineligible to become president under the existing rules governing presidential candidates. World Peace made his intentions clear on X.

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“I would love to run against Elon Musk @elonmusk for president in 2028. I like his determination,” Metta World Peace said on X.

He followed it with “Metta World Peace for president 2028,” putting his own name forward while directly referencing the billionaire entrepreneur.

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The proposed matchup carries an unusual twist because Musk is constitutionally ineligible to become president under current rules. Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002. However, Article II of the U.S. Constitution requires a president to be a natural-born citizen, meaning naturalized citizens cannot qualify for the office.

That makes World Peace’s proposed showdown an unlikely one, with the person he named as his potential opponent unable to legally run for president under the current Constitution. Musk’s eligibility has also become the subject of a separate political effort. An “Elon 2028” committee was registered with the Federal Election Commission in October, with the group pushing to change the constitutional eligibility rules to make Musk eligible to run.

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However, the committee is unaffiliated with Musk, and there is no indication that he is involved with or aware of the effort. Its existence adds another layer to the 2028 discussion, although it does not represent an actual presidential campaign launched by the billionaire.

World Peace, meanwhile, has a recognizable legacy in basketball. He was part of the Lakers’ 2010 championship team and played a key role during their Finals series against the Boston Celtics. His defensive contributions and competitive approach helped him establish himself during his NBA career, making his latest political declaration an unexpected development for someone best known for his time on the court.

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This is not the first time World Peace has expressed interest in entering politics. In October, the former Lakers star said he wanted to run for mayor of either New York City or Los Angeles, writing, “I want to run for NYC mayor or LA mayor.”

His latest declaration takes that ambition a step further, shifting from potential city leadership to the country’s highest political office. For now, neither World Peace’s post nor the separate effort surrounding Musk represents a confirmed presidential campaign by the two men.

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While the former Lakers champion has put forward an unexpected potential matchup, the constitutional obstacle surrounding Musk makes the prospect far more complicated than a social media declaration.