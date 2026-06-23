Lakers Legend Says LeBron James Is Coming Back, but Luka Doncic Holds the Key

With the Giannis trade, the biggest question mark of this offseason is resolved and we can now look at the guy who made these blockbuster speculations trendy. LeBron James remains a crucial factor who will decide which direction the Los Angeles Lakers take in its first full season under Mark Walters’ ownership. Following a disappointing exit in the Western Conference Semifinals, franchise legends are weighing in on how to fix the roster without breaking up a superstar core of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Michael Cooper and Olden Polynice sat down with Byron Scott and Jay Wagers this week on the Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast to talk about the latest offseason dilemma of their old team. The Showtime Lakers’ defensive anchor, Michael Cooper shared an optimistic outlook on the team’s immediate future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think first, you have to find out what LeBron wants to do. I think that’s gonna be a big plus,” Cooper explained. “And this, I really believe this: if LeBron stays, I don’t think that hurts the Lakers, but they only get better because LeBron is better than half, 80% of these guys in the league, man.”

While much of the recent speculation has centered around whether the franchise should part ways with a 41-year-old LeBron James to lean fully into their younger core, Cooper adamantly stated that keeping Bron remains the team’s absolute biggest priority. Coop contradicted OP and Scott with the confidence that James will ultimately stay with the Lakers,

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing the suggestion that King James’ presence hinders the team, Cooper said that the true ceiling of the Lakers heavily relies on the health of the roster, specifically fellow superstar Luka Doncic. In fact, Coop was confident about LA’s chances against OKC if Doncic didn’t suffer a late-season hamstring injury that severely compromised the team’s postseason run.

“You get a healthy Luka back. I think Reaves is going to be… the one. Does he want a lot of money or a little bit of money to stay with the core? But the Lakers got, you know, I don’t think their situation is as dire as everybody think it is. I think you have to make some adjustments, but it all starts with LeBron.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers were hampered by major injuries to James, Doncic, and Reaves all season and three of them rarely got to see the floor at the same time. Cooper doubled down on his theory, asserting, “But I think that’s the key is Luka. If he’s healthy, if Luka’s healthy, I really do believe they beat OKC. I think they beat them.”

Right now, health is not a factor though. The speculation is if this trio should be broken up.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve apparently made their intentions clear to Pelinka’s office. James wants a veteran max or rotation depth. Doncic wants a big who can take lobs, i.e. the opposite of Deandre Ayton. Austin Reaves has hinted he’d rather stay in LA than take a max extension.

But as Coop said, one person’s decision could make it easier for the Lakers front office to decide how this offseason goes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Realities and Roster Flexibility: The Core Obstacle to Contention

Scott, Polynice, and Cooper agreed that LeBron James holds most of the power here. If he signs on a discount, he gives the cap room to sign depth pieces that Luka Doncic needs and maybe give Reaves the wiggle room to get paid more. If he decides to leave, again it helps the team but maybe hurts their chances. Because the Showtime guys were in consensus that James is still productive on the other side of 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Cooper point blank declared, “LeBron’s coming back,” Scott and Polynice are holding their breaths on the final figure that keeps Bron.

Scott argued that re-signing James at his projected $53 to $58 million price tag would severely strain Rob Pelinka’s ability to build a competent supporting cast. “For me, 58 million, if you re-sign LeBron for anywhere close to that, it’ll hurt the team,” Scott warned. “I just don’t think they can compete with OKC and San Antonio if they stay where they are right now and they re-sign him. But let’s say 40 million, so you save $18 million. Who you going to get? You missing depth. You got to get younger. You got to get more athletic.”

Polynice agreed that James needs to take a steep paycut for the Lakers too succeed. Perhaps then Pelinka can prioritize revamping a depleted bench, specifically figuring out what to do with contract extensions for players like Deandre Ayton, rather than passively waiting until August for James to make his free-agency decision post-vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, while Cooper envisions a triumphant star-studded resurgence for the Lakers fueled by a rejuvenated, healthy roster, the front office faces the daunting task of balancing legendary greatness with the cold truth of the salary cap.