Lakers Legend Wants Team to Cut Ties With LeBron James: “Got to Build Around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves”

The pressure around the Los Angeles Lakers is no longer about simply staying relevant in the Western Conference. Not after the arrival of Luka Doncic. Not after another season that exposed how fragile the roster construction has become around an aging core. And certainly not after a growing belief around the league that the franchise is already entering its next era whether people are ready for it or not.

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That reality became impossible to ignore once Lakers legend Byron Scott openly suggested the organization should move on from LeBron James entirely if it truly wants to compete for championships long term.

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“You got to build around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves. You can’t do that if he’s still here,” Scott said on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, while pointing directly at James’ massive salary and the Lakers’ long-term roster flexibility.

The comments instantly sparked debate because Scott was not questioning James’ greatness. Instead, he framed it as a cold basketball decision tied to the NBA’s increasingly brutal salary cap system and the Lakers’ shifting timeline.

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Scott’s central point revolves around one number: $52.6 million.

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That is the projected figure attached to James entering the 2026-27 season, and according to Scott, carrying that kind of salary for a player entering his age-42 season limits the Lakers’ ability to properly build around Doncic and Austin Reaves.

The logic becomes even more relevant once the NBA’s second apron restrictions enter the conversation. Teams operating above that threshold lose significant flexibility, including limitations on salary aggregation in trades, restrictions on exceptions, and even future draft pick penalties.

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That matters because the Lakers already have major financial commitments tied to Doncic, who is now firmly viewed as the franchise centerpiece. At 27 years old, Doncic is entering the prime years of his career after averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ overall structure still looked incomplete despite finishing 53-29 during the regular season. The offense ranked among the league’s best, but the defense collapsed into the bottom half of the NBA, finishing 19th overall.

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That imbalance is exactly what Scott appears to be targeting.

From his perspective, moving off James’ contract could allow the Lakers to add multiple younger two-way players instead of relying on an increasingly top-heavy roster. The argument is less about replacing LeBron’s individual production and more about creating a sustainable team around Doncic’s championship window.

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Austin Reaves becoming part of the franchise core changes the conversation

Perhaps the most revealing part of Scott’s comments was not the mention of Doncic. It was the inclusion of Reaves. “You got to build around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves.”

That line signals how much Reaves’ status inside the organization has changed over the last two seasons. The 27-year-old guard averaged 23.3 points and 5.5 assists while emerging as one of the NBA’s better secondary creators. More importantly, his chemistry with Doncic became one of the few consistently positive developments for the Lakers.

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Advanced lineup data only strengthened Scott’s case. According to the research, the Doncic-Reaves pairing posted a +9.2 net rating together. However, lineups featuring Doncic, Reaves, and James collectively struggled badly over the course of the season, producing a -9.6 net rating overall.

Defensively, the trio simply could not consistently contain elite perimeter offenses. Offensively, the overlap between James and Doncic occasionally pushed Reaves into a reduced role despite his breakout season.

At the same time, Reaves’ contract value makes him even more important in the modern CBA landscape. The Lakers can maintain flexibility around him while prioritizing defensive upgrades around Doncic’s heliocentric offense. That is why Scott’s comments feel bigger than a simple hot take. They reflect a growing belief that the Lakers already know who their long-term foundation is.

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Moving on from LeBron James still comes with enormous risk

Still, the counterargument remains massive. James may be entering his 40s, but his production has not collapsed. He still averaged 23.1 points and 7.8 assists while remaining one of the league’s most impactful offensive players.

Removing him also does not automatically guarantee the Lakers become deeper, younger, or better defensively. Championship teams are still built around elite stars, and voluntarily walking away from one of the greatest players in NBA history carries obvious risk.

Beyond basketball, James remains one of the most commercially powerful athletes in sports. His presence influences television ratings, merchandise sales, sponsorship attention, and the overall gravity surrounding the Lakers brand.

Even so, the broader direction of the organization appears increasingly clear. The Lakers already traded for Doncic to secure their next generational centerpiece. Reports throughout the season suggested the front office was prioritizing the “Luka era” in long-term planning, while James entered the year on an expiring timeline for the first time in his Lakers tenure.

That is why Scott’s comments landed with so much force. They did not sound like nostalgia-driven criticism from a former player. They sounded like an acknowledgment of where the franchise may already be headed. And for the Lakers, that reality could eventually force one of the hardest decisions in franchise history.