Lakers Legend’s Subtle Shot at LeBron James, Bronny Creates Embarrassing Family Moment

Ron Harper needed to hesitate. While we were expecting his sons would make the Harper basketball legacy viral, the 5x NBA champion opened his mouth. The retired NBA star was supposed to be taking shots at the basket during the Shooting Stars Challenge. Not at a fellow NBA dad. Yet on a night where two generations of the Harper hoopers were in All-Star setting, he gave the nepotism debate a whole other spin by taking shots at LeBron James.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night became all about celebrating family legacy with Jason Richardson’s son in the Slam Dunk contest and Ron Harper joining his kids in the revamped Shooting Stars Challenge. The fun came after the event where Los Angeles Lakers legend Ron Harper Sr. turned a sentimental question into a viral fame.

Standing alongside his sons, Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper, the five-time NBA champion was asked if he wanted both of his children following his footsteps into the league. There was no James mentioned anywhere. Yet Ron Sr.’s response was a direct, pointed jab at the current narrative surrounding LeBron James and his son, Bronny.

“I’m not LeBron James, I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do.” Well, that was so uncalled for, Ron Jr. and Dyland curled up with secondhand embarrassment. They looked down and covered their eyes as their father prattled on behind them.

“I just want them to play and enjoy the game, and whatever they can get back out the ball game, we will take it. Once upon a time, I told them whatever opportunity that you have, you should have a chance to play in the NBA.”

The second part was heartwarming. The first was a jolt. His own sons couldn’t believe their dad could say that.

But it was a joke. It didn’t sound like it, but it definitely is. Ron Harper Sr. doesn’t remotely believe LeBron James forced Bronny into the NBA.

Ron Harper Sr. meant no foul towards LeBron and Bronny James

Ron Harper Sr.’s comment felt like a clear reference to LeBron’s longtime public mission to play alongside Bronny James in the NBA. That goal was realized when the Lakers drafted Bronny 55th overall in 2024. His draft declaration came after only a year in college which was also impacted by an unexpected cardiac event.

The cynics alleged that Bron forced Bronny to expedite his NBA career without letting him develop in college. Ron Sr. has repeatedly challenged that comment.

He took a direct shot at Stephen A. Smith when he tweeted, “LeBron James, all these dummies are mad at you for giving your kid a chance to chase his dreams I would do the same thing too!!!!! It’s ok to be a proud dad…..”

That was a year ago. By then, Ron Jr. was signed under the Celtics since going undrafted in 2022. His younger son, Dylan has been a revelation for the San Antonio Spurs this season. Their dad’s remark implies that while his sons are pursuing the NBA, it is by their own will rather than their father’s manufactured destiny.

It’s probably why Ron Jr and Dylan were mortified their dad would draw a comparison to LeBron and Bronny. Despite the awkwardness, the Harpers’ performance in the Shooting Stars Challenge proved that whether forced or not, the Harper DNA remains elite.