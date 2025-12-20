Lakers Make Bronny James Announcement Ahead of Clippers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers just got scarcer. So you’d think there’d be an urgency to bring in backups. But not today. After a hard-fought win against Jazz yesterday, the team is going into tomorrow’s game against the Clippers even more shortstaffed. One of the players who won’t be on the bench is Bronny James.

The team announced its injury report before it would head over to Inglewood. While his dad takes on the Clippers at Intuit Dome, Bronny will be in South Bay with the G-League Lakers squad.

So yes, once more Bronny’s back in the G-League. Meanwhile, the big boy squad is missing key starters.

Austin Reaves’ medical evaluation was due today (Friday) after practicing with the team this week. He was not medically cleared after missing two games due to calf strain. He’s about to miss his third tomorrow.

Deandre Ayton is also out with continuing left elbow soreness after missing the game against Utah. After being questionable yesterday, Gabe Vincent didn’t enter the game against Utah. He’s been officially ruled out of Saturday’s game with a sore back.

But the problems keep mounting for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura, who’s been a consistent starter for the team all season, is suffering from right groin soreness. As of right now, he’s listed as questionable. We’d have to wait for the final injury report to know if he’s playing.

Despite all the health issues this team’s having, the Lakers are not making any calls to the G-League. They seem keen on keeping Bronny there.

This is a developing story.