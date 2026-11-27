On November 12, 2026, the Los Angeles Lakers insider Jovan Buha revealed that Bronny James had gone “minus-40 in 16 minutes and 35 seconds.” About a week before the report, the Lakers had assigned James to their G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers. Turns out, it wasn’t going to be an isolated incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers have used Bronny James Jr. sparingly this regular season. He has averaged 1.1 points, 0 rebounds, and 0 assists over 7 games. He has roughly played 2.7 minutes per game so far, limited playing time. The Lakers are currently doing extremely well with a 15-3 record. They soon play the Spurs in an important NBA Cup game. But James will likely not be on the court when the game goes down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James Jr. to the Coachella Valley Lakers,” revealed analyst Trevor Lane via an X post.

The assignment, announced on November 27, leaves James unavailable for the upcoming Spurs matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes it the second time Bronny James has been sent to the Coachella Valley Lakers this season. This is his third season with the team after being drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

Fan Pulse SHOULD THE NBA GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE NFL ON THANKSGIVING? Absolutely. Give us a full day of NBA games! No chance. Thanksgiving belongs to the NFL. Both. More sports, more fun! Only if the NBA brings its biggest rivalries. PDFETE9 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

He has already played one game with the G League team, where he recorded 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists in a victory against the Salt Lake City Stars. For the 2026-27 season, James is set to earn about $2.3 million under his $7.9 million rookie contract. Next season, he gets a $2.5 million team option.

ADVERTISEMENT

At times like this, Bronny James Jr.’s future appears unclear. He was supposed to be a big part of the roster when his father, LeBron James, played on the Lakers.

However, the needle hasn’t moved much. Bronny James averaged 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes per game last season across 42 games in the league. Though this is an improvement from his rookie season’s 2.23 PPG, the difference is difficult to appreciate overall. So, what could be the Lakers’ next move?

ADVERTISEMENT

Things changed when LeBron James announced his decision to leave the Lakers ahead of the 2026-27 season. Now, the future Hall of Famer is chasing his 5th championship while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

LeBron’s absence has left Bronny’s role with the Lakers unclear. He’s found fewer minutes in JJ Redick’s rotation, and many have even wondered whether the player would be traded ahead of the February 2027 trade deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus identified Bronny James as a trade asset for the Lakers, along with Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero. Similarly, Jovan Buha has also called for the Lakers to trade the young athlete.

“I’d be cool with Bruce Brown,” he said in an episode of Buha’s Block podcast. “At this point, why not waive Bronny and just have Bruce Brown on the team?” the insider asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buha also spoke on Bronny’s development with the Lakers and called his lack of improvement “concerning.” Furthermore, he cannot see another team taking a chance on Bronny.

“If LA waived him, I’d be surprised if someone picked him up on an actual contract.”

However, he then stated that maybe the 76ers or another team might pick Bronny up on a two-way deal. However, he doesn’t think the 22-year-old would make it to a 15-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buha named Brown as an interesting option for the Lakers to acquire to replace Bronny. Brown is a veteran who has failed to find a team this season. He previously tried to make the New York Knicks roster and participated in training camp. However, the reigning champions went for James Wiseman instead, waiving Brown.

Bronny James entered the NBA with the unique opportunity to share the court with his father, but LeBron’s departure has left him facing a very different challenge. With limited opportunities under JJ Redick, repeated G League assignments, and growing questions about his development, the young guard has yet to establish himself as a regular part of the Lakers’ rotation.

Whether Los Angeles continues investing in his potential or eventually uses him as a trade asset remains to be seen. For now, Bronny’s future in LA appears increasingly uncertain.