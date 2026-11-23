The Los Angeles Lakers honored longtime public-address announcer Lawrence Tanter with a commemorative banner at Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena, celebrating his 43-year association with the franchise. The tribute recognized a voice that became part of the Lakers’ identity across multiple generations of basketball.

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The organization invited people to share personal messages and memories of Tanter at Star Plaza ahead of the team’s matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday. Tanter died in September at the age of 76 after a stroke earlier this year forced him to step away from his regular game-day responsibilities.

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Tanter began announcing Lakers games in 1982 and continued through the franchise’s move to Crypto.com Arena. Across his career, he announced more than 2,100 games, four NBA All-Star Games, and 14 NBA Finals series. The Lakers also recognized his contributions when they transitioned him into a special advisor role for game presentation, highlighting the experience and institutional knowledge he continued to bring to the organization. The franchise’s tribute to his legacy is also reflected in their commemorative banner to honor the longtime announcer.

Tanter’s impact extended beyond announcing starting lineups or making calls during games. His understated delivery became part of the Lakers’ identity, with familiar announcements and signature calls becoming recognizable elements of the arena experience. His voice complemented the franchise’s atmosphere without overpowering it, making him a familiar presence across multiple generations of Lakers basketball.

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One of Tanter’s most memorable moments came in the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s death in January 2020. When the Lakers returned to the court following Bryant’s death, Tanter introduced all five starters as Bryant before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. His announcement of “At one guard, number 24, 6-6, 20th year out of Lower Merion High School, Kobeee Bryant” brought an emotional response from the arena and remains one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Tanter also adapted his work during the 2020 NBA Bubble, recording game introductions from his home studio as the Lakers continued their season away from Los Angeles. Despite the unusual setting, he maintained his role in the team’s game presentation during a season that ultimately ended with the Lakers winning the championship.

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Following a stroke in March, Tanter missed the Lakers’ final six home games of the regular season and their playoff games. The organization later appointed him as a special advisor for game presentation in June, allowing him to continue contributing behind the scenes after stepping away from the microphone.

The Lakers also paid tribute to Tanter following his death.

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“For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family,” they said in a post on X.

Tanter’s career covered several distinct eras of Lakers basketball, from Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic. Lakers fans will never forget how Tanter presented some of the team’s most iconic moments.

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The commemorative banner the team has planned for Star Plaza recognizes the place Tanter held within the franchise’s history, alongside the players and moments he announced during more than four decades in Los Angeles.