Lakers’ Marcus Smart Speaks Candidly on Playing With LeBron & Luka, Defensive Struggles and More  

Despite rattling off a laundry list of things that the Los Angeles Lakers need to correct, Marcus Smart maintained optimism about the team’s direction and potential.

Despite nursing ice bags around his legs and pain all over following a recent game, Smart remained adamant about still taking charges, diving for loose balls and defending with physicality.

Despite experiencing nearly season-long inconsistency with both his role and shooting efficiency, Smart still exuded patience with playing time and production.

Simply put, Smart spoke with candor and relative optimism when he addressed various topics with EssentiallySports. Those topics included his dynamic with LeBron James and Luka Dončić, the Lakers’ defensive struggles, his health and more.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

What do you make of the team’s ups and downs?

Smart: “That’s part of it. That’s part of the game and part of life that we live and the sport that we play. That’s no different than living life. There are going to be ups and downs. So it’s just about making sure that we don’t get too high on the highs or too low on the lows.”

What is your comfort level with where the team is headed?

Smart: “It’s pretty comfortable. We know we have some things to work on. We’re still working. But we’re starting to get it. There are times that it doesn’t look great. But we’re starting to get it. You’re starting to see that we are picking up on it.”

What are the main things to work on?

Smart: “For us, it’s about personnel. We got a lot of guys out here figuring it out and being able to understand the chemistry with certain guys. It’s about knowing what they like to do on both ends. It’s not just about offense. It’s also about defense. It’s about knowing guys’ strengths and weaknesses, and trying to put them in the right position to help the team and help them succeed as well.”

What are the issues defensively?

Smart: “It’s about being able to communicate and execute with those things. We got guys trying to do the right things. Or we’re either a step slow or we’re not talking at the right time for each other. That’s just getting to know guys. You expect a guy to do this. But they don’t because they don’t know what you’re doing. So it’s just about getting that chemistry together. You can see it. It’s starting to mesh well, even more. But obviously it’s something we need to continue to get better at.”

What do you think it will take for the group to get there?

Smart: “For us to get there as a team, it’s about consistency. We talk about getting 1% better every day. That’s it: 1% better every day. A lot of guys are different. Not a lot of guys are talkers. That’s okay. So it’s just about getting them to talk in a game five times a day instead of two. That’s a win for us. Then you can build on it.”

Given your defensive background, how are you trying to help Luka on that end, as well as Austin [Reaves], before he got hurt?

Smart: “Talking to them, encouraging them and teaching them some little tricks. Luka doesn’t have to go play like me or Vando [Jarred Vanderbilt]. But that can help him not be a liability in certain aspects, just like any other star player. They’re going to try to tire him down on that end, so when he gets the ball on offense, he doesn’t have any juice. So I’m helping him out with that. When guys are trying to attack him, I’m letting him know that help is there and that we got his back.”

Imago Nov 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during a time out against the Miami Heat during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

What is this team’s defensive potential?

Smart: “We can be really good. We got the talent. We got guys that put their bodies on the line each day and guys that come in and give effort every day. It’s just execution and cleaning that up. That’s getting back in transition and talking. Guys are running and thinking that one guy is going to stop the ball. But that guy doesn’t stop the ball. So it’s just about that execution. Once we can get that down consistently, then you’ll see our defense really click.”

What’s the LeBron-Luka teammate experience been like so far?

Smart: “It’s refreshing. It takes a lot off my plate to try to guard those guys, let alone having to guard both. But now they’re on one team. So that definitely feels good to be on the other end of it when they’re making a basket. It’s just great. Their IQs are high, especially on the offensive end. Defensively, we’re still working. But it’s there. We’re just trying to figure it out. But they’ve been great. You can definitely see why they are the players that they are in this league. It’s for a reason.”

Amid your leadership roles on every team, how do you compare what your dynamic was like with Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown] in Boston, Ja [Morant] in Memphis and now here with Luka and LeBron?

Smart: “Boston is unique in itself because that’s where I was drafted and that’s where I grew up. I was there before Jayson and Jaylen, and then we grew up together. So that dynamic was different. I got to Memphis, where they already got their guys and they grew up together and played together. All of those guys were homegrown. I was trying to come in and help. But sometimes, that doesn’t work that way.

And even now with being here with Luka and LeBron, they’re still trying to figure each other out. They’ve only played a year together. So it’s different. It’s about understanding when and when not to speak and understanding when your voice needs to be heard and when it’s not. That’s it for me. I’m reading the room and going from there.”

How have you figured out when to speak or keep to yourself?

Smart: “More so for me, it’s about speaking up on the defensive end. When I see some things that can really help us, I try to give my input. But I also try to let other guys talk so they can learn and so they can see. I want to encourage them to speak so it’s not just me, it’s not just LeBron and it’s not just Luka. It’s everybody. We can all collectively speak up.”

When you’ve been starting, your shooting numbers are lower (37.4%, 26.1% from 3), but your assists are higher (3.9). When you’re coming off the bench, your shooting numbers are higher (47.9%, 40.6% from 3), but your assists are lower (1.0). What’s your read on that?

Smart: “I don’t have any read. I just take what the defense gives me and do what the team needs from me. I don’t get a lot of shots. But I’ll take the shots that I do have when I have them. Otherwise, I just continue to try to make the right play. A lot of times, that is finding guys that are open.”

Imago Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How have you adjusted to both roles and all the different lineup combinations?

Smart: “Control what I can control. That’s my motto. That’s the way I’m able to cope. That’s the way I’m able to adjust and audible on the fly. Just control what you can control. If you get subbed out, you can’t control that. So you don’t worry about it. Move on. How you play and how is your effort? You can control that. So I focus on that. You don’t know when and where you’ll be in these lineups. One day, you might start. One day, you might come off the bench.

You can’t have a certain mindset and then change it. You have to have the same mindset. Control what you can control when you’re starting. Control what you can control when you don’t.”

How are you feeling physically?

Smart: “Physically, I’m actually feeling really good. That was a big thing for me. With the way I play and the way I put my body on the line, injuries are always on the mind of everyone. I’m just thankful. I thank God every day that I’m able to put my body on the line.”

Were there any turning points where you felt your health was heading in the right direction?

Smart: “It’s day-by-day. It’s every day, man. There aren’t any days where I wake up and I’m not hurting.”

How have you been playing through all of it?

Smart: “I’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s been 12 years. I’m the youngest of four boys. You find out really quick that things don’t always go the way that you planned. So you got two choices. You can cry and give up. Or you can fight through it. I fight through it.”

But it never inhibits you from diving or taking charges. How are you able to do that?

Smart: “I control what I can control. I can control that. I can control taking a charge. I can control putting my body on the line. I’m probably not the best shooter in the world. I’m not the most athletic person in the world. But effort-wise, nobody can match me.”

What’s the next morning like after you have a game where you’re taking a lot of charges or diving on the floor?

Smart: “Brutal. It’s brutal. It’s very brutal. But it’s very worth it. I wouldn’t trade it in for the world.”

How does this compare to the injuries you had last season?

Smart: “Same thing. When you’re a point-of-attack defender, you’re expected to defend no matter how you feel. No matter how your body feels, you’re expected to go out there. I was always taught, ‘If you’re going to be on the court, you have to show up and be available to play.’ If you’re hurt, sit the f— down.’”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.