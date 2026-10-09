Lakers Media Member Exposes Major Downgrade in Treatment After Preseason Debut

What are the perks of covering one of the most storied franchises in NBA history? Free parking… occasionally… when the stars align. Lauren Jones, the dedicated LakeShow insider behind LoJo Media, initially flexed arena upgrades for Los Angeles Lakers media members pulling up at Crypto.com Arena. Less than 24 hours later, the promised upgrades evaporated by the preseason opener.

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Independent Lakers reporters liked Jones who arrived for the team’s preseason exhibition were forced to navigate unsafe parking walks and face severe catering cutbacks at Crypto.com Arena while doing their jobs. But Jones has taken the occupational hazards with a good dose of humor.

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The founder of the independent sports media brand LoJo Media, turned heads across beat-reporting circles after documenting a sudden turnabout in the working conditions provided to press covering the Los Angeles Lakers. On October 7, ahead of the team’s preseason preparations, Jones initially took to social media to celebrate what appeared to be significant operational upgrades for media members working out of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

“This preseason, Lakers media are being treated to some serious upgrades, including a daily parking option instead of having to pay $40/game to park safely in DTLA near the arena and a comp meal from the main concourse. #Lakeshow,” Jones wrote in her original post.

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Apparently, the Lakers providing a little convenience was so shocking, California Post veteran, Michael J. Duarte, had to ask, ” Will this be for the regular season also? (Asking for a friend)”

She replied, “Still unclear if this is just preseason, but more will be revealed in time my friend.”

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The time was 24 hours later and those high expectations came crashing down. Following the Lakers’ first official preseason home contest, Jones published a quick update exposing that the promised single-game parking options had completely failed to materialize, leaving independent media members without secured access to nearby lots.

“UPDATE: After experiencing the first preseason game, the single game parking was not an option,” Jones posted on October 8. “I still have to walk under the 110 underpass and risk my life to park in an affordable parking lot. 🤣 With regards to the meal accommodations, there is no longer access to the soda machine, chips, popcorn, bottled waters, and soft serve ice cream. #Lakeshow I will continue to provide updates as the season progresses.”

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Of all the things, the dissolution of the soda machine really broke LakeShow’s hearts and they hoped that the soda rights of media members would be restored in the regular season. Or who knows, perhaps there will be a mass media exodus to the crosstown rivals.

Lakers reporter give more details about different arena perks

The reality check sparked widespread reaction among local sports journalists and Lakers fans who were shocked about the life of a beat reporter. To the uninitiated, independent sports reporters have a largely transactional relationship with the organization. The team usually provides formal credentials to these beat reporters.

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Ringer’s Howard Beck also started as a Lakers beat reporter himself and revealed how that job has become tougher in the social media era.

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“The beat writer needs to be there to ask the question about, ‘Coach, why’d you make this substitution with two minutes left in the game?’ ‘Why did you run this particular play, why did this play not work?’ Somebody has to be there for all of that, and that’s the beat writers,” Beck said. “The folks working for the teams, they all have their own media arms; they’re not asking the tough questions or any real good questions at all. The beat writers need to be there for that. But also, it’s the rapport that you build up … you get a better feel for them than the person watching from home or the reporter doing overview stuff.”

As Beck highlighted, beat reporters have dropped lower in the coverage hierarchy. Credentialed beat reporters like LoJo Media navigate logistical hurdles while ensuring NBA fans get their questions answered.

Though one social media user did try to soften the blow to Jones by offering a “cheat code” suggesting Jones buy a ticket at a nearby movie theater to validate parking, noting it would be cheaper than paying $40 per game. Jones laughed off the suggestion while pointing out, “Not a bad suggestion but this is definitely working harder too 🥴.”

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The conversation quickly shifted toward comparisons with the cross-town Los Angeles Clippers, whose media amenities have drawn praise from local press following their move to Intuit Dome and prior setup. Responding to a fan who asked what reporters covering the Clippers receive besides “high blood pressure,” Jones delivered a candid contrast between the two franchises’ treatment of working press.

“Actually, the Clippers provide media with secured FREE parking and a pretty decent meal,” Jones replied. “The food is far superior than at Crypto in my experience. It’s edible at least. 😂”

Good to know that Pablo Torre hasn’t traumatized the Clippers on journalists.

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The stark contrast in media treatment underlines a growing narrative surrounding franchise press logistics across major sports markets. Even Knicks fans criticize their franchise for underpaying their photographers and staffers.

While legacy venues like Crypto.com Arena continue to undergo structural renovations and concession overhauls, independent journalists balancing tight deadlines with expensive urban parking and minimal press box accommodations in HCOL areas like LA and New York are left voicing concerns when essential operational promises fall short at game time.

Yet the likes of Lauren Jones and Michael Duarte are taking it with humor while following the new look Lakers through every storyline of the 2026–27 NBA.