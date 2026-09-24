Lakers Nation Braces for Emotional Farewell as 80YO Broadcast Legend Stu Lantz Faces Major Shake-Up

Lakers Nation better savor the voices that built the franchise this season. A monumental era in Southern California sports media is officially transitioning into its twilight. Spectrum SportsNet announced a major restructuring of its Los Angeles Lakers television broadcast unit for the upcoming 2026–27 NBA season, signaling a changing of the guard for one of the league’s most iconic commentary teams that featured the signature chuckle of Stu Lantz.

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While play-by-play veteran Bill Macdonald returns for his 17th season alongside legendary analyst Lantz, the 80-year-old Hall of Famer will scale back his responsibilities significantly. Entering his 41st year in the Lakers’ booth, Lantz will now exclusively call home games from Crypto.com Arena, while 3x NBA champion Danny Green steps into the primary color analyst role for road broadcasts.

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The broadcast shake-up extends beyond the main booth. Spectrum SportsNet also revealed that 2009 and 2010 Lakers champion Sasha Vujacic is joining the network’s studio coverage, while Roqui Theus will share sideline reporting duties alongside 16-season veteran Mike Trudell.

The structural overhaul comes on the heels of another historic departure, following the retirement of 43-year public address announcer Lawrence Tanter in June.

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As prominent Lakers insiders, Daniel Starkand and Harrison Faigan noted, while Green showed great promise while filling in during Lantz’s medical absences last season, Lantz’s travel reduction feels like the beginning of an emotional send-off for a figure who sat alongside Chick Hearn and soundtracked seven championship runs since 1987.

Fans took to social media and online forums to process the news, reflecting on Lantz’s decades of excellence, voicing concern over shifting media roles, and demanding that the franchise prepare a permanent tribute for its broadcasting titan.

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Lakers fanbase reflects on Stu Lantz’s legacy amid shifting media guard

For generations of Lakers fans, Stu Lantz has been a steady, opinionated, and deeply comforting voice on television screens. Hearing that the 80-year-old icon will no longer be traveling on long road trips elicited a mixture of gratitude, nostalgia, and anxiety over the inevitable end of an era.

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Hearing that we won’t hear his old school phrases on long road trips elicited an immediate wave of affectionate praise, like, “Love ya stu”.

After his absence last season for cardiac procedures, fans recognized the grueling physical toll of traveling across the country at his age. Most expressed relief that Lantz gets to dial back his schedule without walking away entirely.



Celebrating his decision to focus on home games, one fan commented, “Glad for Stu that he is finally stepping back. That’s a lot of years on the road.”

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Another longtime viewer echoed the sentiment while admitting how difficult it will be when Lantz eventually hangs up his headset for good, “Stu is 80 years old, so maybe he wants to cut down on the traveling. I am glad he’s staying on home broadcasts though, I hate change and will be sad when he stops. Because bad broadcasters can really ruin the game experience.”

The sentiment was shared by another fan who acknowledged the lingering health issues Lantz dealt with last season. “I’m guessing Stu needs to slow down at his age (and with the health issues he had last year), but it is sad to end this chapter. I worry they are pushing Billy Mac out also, which sucks. At least his season tickets to the Rams are still near mine.”

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The shake-up feels like the start of a broader structural evolution across the Lakers’ umbrella with ownership changes and Jeanie Buss’ legal battle to retain governorship.



One fan summed up the changing of the guard, “Changes are starting to be seen in the structure of the Lakers and Spectrum SportsNet, and this is just the beginning. It looks like the new head of these matters is starting to bring in his people and push out the veterans. The good news is that Stu has recovered from his health issues 🙏”

Reminding the rest of the fanbase to treasure every remaining broadcast from the legend, another Lakers fan urged, “Laker fans better come to appreciate Stu Lantz, as he approaches the later years of his career.”

Beyond Lantz, supporters also expressed concern regarding broader network changes, including reduced sideline airtime for Mike Trudell.



Speculating on Trudell’s shifting responsibilities, one viewer noted, “With Trudell also doing a Wolves pod, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re scaling him back, unfortunately. He’s the best in the biz.”

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Looking ahead to how the franchise should permanently immortalize Lantz’s 41-year broadcast career, one fan called for the ultimate honor inside Crypto.com Arena, declaring, “Hopefully, when it’s time, Stu’s jersey will be sitting in the rafters right next to Chick. Truly a Laker legend.”

As Danny Green prepares to take the mic on the road, Laker Nation will cherish every home broadcast remaining with Stu Lantz, celebrating a legendary broadcaster whose voice remains synonymous with purple and gold excellence.