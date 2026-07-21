Lakers Nation Is Furious After Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero Miss Out on NBA Summer League Honors

One of the most anticipated draft classes in recent memory lived up to every bit of the hype. The 2026 NBA Summer League delivered breakout stars, unforgettable performances, and ended with the Golden State Warriors lifting the title. But the biggest talking point arrived as the All-Summer League First Team sparked outrage across Lakers Nation.

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Cameron Boozer, Brayden Burries, Yaxel Lendeborg, Meleek Thomas, and Caleb Wilson were the bright stars of the All-Summer League First Team. Meanwhile, the league featured Cedric Coward, Egor Demin, Khaman Maluach, Liam McNeeley, and Zyon Pullin as the All-Summer League Second Team.

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But where are the Los Angeles Lakers‘ sophomore Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr? Nowhere right? Thiero averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 10 games. The second-year forward shot 51.4% from the field.

Meanwhile, Cameron Carr wrapped up his 2026 NBA Summer League campaign with averages of 18.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in four games at Las Vegas. The rookie converted 42.5% of his shots from the field but found little success from three-point range, shooting just 19.2%. The Baylor product scored in double digits in all appearances.

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However, it looks like both Thiero and Carr’s efforts weren’t impressive enough for the All-Summer League awards. And this very fact isn’t sitting right with the Lakers Nation. They have taken social media by storm.

Lakers Nation is upset with the Summer League awards

“No one from the #Lakers made NBA All-Summer League First or Second Team despite being the only squad to go 4-0 (all in blowout fashion),” LakersNation.com’s official X handle tweeted. “Arthur Kaluma, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero all had good cases to make it.”

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Following this tweet, their own Daniel Starkand tweeted, “If you’re wearing purple and gold, you literally have to save the world to be considered for any NBA award.” Well, this might be a hyperbolic statement. However, it is difficult to ignore how the Lakers’ youngsters missed their spot.

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Meanwhile, a fan pointed out, “Lakers went 4-0, and none of em got all summer league first.” The Los Angeles Lakers had an incredible preliminary round where they went 4-0. However, the fairytale came to an end against the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals when they lost 92-88.

“No Carr or Kaluma or Mañon?” another one asked. The Lakers are going to sign Arthur Kaluma on a two-way deal, per Shams Charania. The 6-foot-7 star strengthened his case with his Summer League show. Yet somehow that wasn’t convincing enough for an All-Summer League Team tag.

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Lastly, keeping up with the sentiments, a fan said, “No Carr or Kaluma Snubbed lmaoo.”

The Lakers Nation is simply unhappy with the snubs, and they did not hide their feelings.