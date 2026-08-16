Lakers Nation Reacts to LeBron James-Austin Reaves Reunion for the First Time Since 76ers Move

The 2026–27 NBA schedule is here, and training camps are about to begin. With the offseason entering its final stretch, two former teammates reconnected before their next showdown on Christmas Day. Thanks to YouTube legend Bob Does Sports, basketball fans were treated to an unexpected hit of nostalgia on the fairway. Following a chaotic summer that saw all-time leading scorer LeBron James end his storied tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Philadelphia 76ers, the 22x All-Star reunited with his favorite rookies, Austin Reaves and Bronny James, for a round of golf.

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In a newly released clip teasing a possible vlog on his YouTube channel, ‘Bob Does Sports,’ James spent his downtime with his son, Bronny and his Lakers teammate, Reaves, for some golf. The channel shared a post of the entire group enjoying a post-golf lunch alongside host Robby Berger, aka Bob and channel producer Jensen Curtis. It was the first time since LeBron announced he was leaving the Lakers that we saw him hanging out with AR.

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The group engaged in casual banter over their recent round, inquiring when Bob would finally break 80 on the course. While the final scorecards remained undisclosed, the visual of James sharing laughs with Reaves had an emotional impact on Lakers fans.

Austin Reaves, who signed a massive four-year, $184.7 million contract extension to remain a core piece of the Lakers’ future, recently revealed his reaction to finding out LeBron left the Lakers. “I texted him and told him I was having a great day on the golf course until he ruined it.”

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An LA product, Reaves developed from an undrafted rookie into a cornerstone guard under James’ five-year tenure. He faces his first NBA campaign without King James by his side. Despite the roster shift, the golf course linkup proved that the bond between the two remains as strong as ever.

Lakers fans overwhelmed with emotional reunion

While we wait for Bob Does Sports to drop the vlog, the snippet has already triggered an emotional response across social media as Lakers Faithful process seeing their former star alongside the team’s new focal point.

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For many fans, seeing the enduring warmth between the former teammates provided comfort during a transitional offseason. One fan shared, “this sparks joy for me,” implying they won’t take the Marie Kondo route with the core memories of the Bron-AR duo.

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Another highlighted the genuine connection between the players beyond basketball, commenting, “It just [goes] to show that they have brotherhood friendship even off the court.”

Many echoed that sentiment, adding, “Cool. That’s how it should be when you work with someone even after they’ve moved on”.

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However, for a fan base still adjusting to the sight of James in a 76ers uniform, the reunion also stirred up feelings of heartbreak.

Reflecting on the unfulfilled championship aspirations of the duo’s final run together, one fan lamented, “we was supposed to raise Larry together 💔”.

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The raw emotion only intensified for others watching the post-lunch footage, palpable in comments like, “these are real tears coming out of my eyes bro”.

Finally, amid lingering anxiety that James might lure his rook to the East, a defensive Lakers fan jokingly warned the prospective Hall-of-Fame: “No, you can’t take him with you @KingJames.”

While Reaves and Bronny prepare to lead a revamped Lakers rotation into the 2026–27 season, this fairway reunion served as a poignant reminder that while team affiliations change, off-court brotherhood endures.