The Los Angeles Lakers could have another reason to explore the trade market for a center, and an NBA analyst believes a former all-star would be the ideal addition to help them prepare for Victor Wembanyama.

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With the San Antonio Spurs emerging as a Western Conference contender, finding ways to deal with their 7-foot-4 superstar could become a priority for teams hoping to make a deep playoff run. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon therefore believes the Lakers pursuing Brook Lopez is an intriguing option with his combination of rim protection and three-point shooting.

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Speaking on The Hoop Collective, the ESPN insider explained why Lopez’s skill set could give Los Angeles a useful weapon against Wembanyama. “Number one, Brook Lopez has a long track record of being a great rim protector,” MacMahon said. “If you’re going to deal with Victor, number one, you do want size. Number two, on the other end of the floor, you want Victor away from the paint.”

MacMahon added that the Lakers should at least discuss the possibility of acquiring the veteran center, even if Lopez would not necessarily be matched up with Wembanyama for the entire game.

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Lopez offers a rare combination for a center. At 7-foot-1, the former NBA All-Star has the size and experience to protect the rim, while his shooting ability can force opposing big men to defend away from the basket.

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That second element is particularly important against Wembanyama. The Spurs star is one of the league’s most dangerous interior defenders, using his length and timing to discourage opponents from attacking the paint. Having a center who can pull him away from the rim could create more room for the Lakers’ perimeter players to attack.

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MacMahon believes Lopez fits that description. “A stretch big who can compete as a rim protector is exactly what you want as a weapon to use,” he explained. “You’re not going to match them up minute for minute, but as a weapon to use against Wemby. So if I’m a team, if I’m the Lakers, for example, I would absolutely be at least having these discussions.”

Lopez has also given the Clippers a strong offensive contribution this season. Through 16 games, the 38-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. His production makes him an appealing option for teams looking to add frontcourt depth without sacrificing floor spacing.

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Lakers could face competition for Brook Lopez

The Lakers have already addressed their starting-center position by acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in July. However, adding another experienced big man could give the team more flexibility, particularly against teams with elite frontcourt players.

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Lopez could complement Kessler rather than replace him. His ability to stretch the floor would provide a different offensive look off the bench, while his experience as a rim protector could help Los Angeles maintain its defensive presence when Kessler rests.

The veteran’s contract also makes him a realistic trade candidate. Lopez signed a two-year deal worth approximately $17.9 million with the Clippers in 2025. His 2026-27 salary is approximately $9.19 million, and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

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Los Angeles may not be the only team interested in his services, though. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors are also expected to inquire about Lopez as they look to strengthen their frontcourts ahead of the February 11 trade deadline.

The Clippers could be willing to move their veteran players as they look to recoup draft capital and reshape their roster. However, a deal is not guaranteed. Recent reporting indicates that the organization is not yet ready to field expected offers, despite growing interest in several of its veterans.

For the Lakers, Lopez would represent more than just another backup center. His ability to protect the rim while drawing opposing big men away from it could give Luka Doncic and the team’s other playmakers additional room to operate.

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Wembanyama presents a difficult matchup for any opponent, but MacMahon believes Lopez has the tools to make that challenge more manageable. If Los Angeles wants to strengthen its options for a potential postseason meeting with San Antonio, exploring a deal for the veteran center could be worth the conversation.