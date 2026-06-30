Lakers’ New Free Agent Interest Emerges Ahead of Meeting With Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren

Just when the rumors linking Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren to the Los Angeles Lakers are picking up steam, a new name entered the chat. Prominent NBA insiders confirmed that the Lakers are in hot pursuit of elite size and tactical versatility while in talks with Kessler and Duren. As NBA free agency opens, Marc Stein revealed that the Lakers have shown significant, direct interest in big man Sandro Mamukelashvili.

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To the uninitiated, the 6’9″ Georgian import became one of the market’s most intriguing free agents this offseason after declining his $2.8 million player option with the Toronto Raptors. According to sources, Mamukelashvili is commanding a staggering $10 million interest on the open market after a career year where he averaged 11.2 points and shot an impressive 38.9% from three-point range.

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Head coach JJ Redick is reportedly enamored by Mamukelashvili’s perimeter skill set and size that make him an ideal floor spacer. However, Mamu is only a small factor in a massive frontcourt equation the Lakers are trying to verhaul.

They’re reporting courting established starters for their premium rim protection. Rob Pelinka’s team is seemingly hedging their bets by not only pursuing the Mamu but also by setting up meetings in Southern California for critical face-to-face recruitment sessions with Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler.

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Lakers meeting up with Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren amid free agency

According to reports from The Athletic, Lakers staffers are scheduled to meet directly with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren to discuss possible sign-and-trade scenarios. Simultaneously, Utah Jazz standout Walker Kessler has finalized plans to thoroughly test the restricted free-agent market and is actively meeting with multiple rival teams directly in Los Angeles.

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Both Kessler and Duren are the latest favorites for the Lakers who need their youth and defensive skills. Navigating offers for restricted free agents remains a notorious financial hurdle though. While the Jazz and Pistons hold the contractual rights to match any standard offer sheets, league insiders suggest that LA could use the available $51 million cap space to lure one of them.

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Duren is reportedly demanding a $40 million pay bump and there are a lot more teams courting him. Meanwhile Kessler has a strained relation with the Jazz. If the Lakers make an offer Utah can’t match, they could force a sign-and-trade to get Kessler.

The aggressive push for size comes when the new cornerstone superstar Luka Doncic has made a public demand for a lob-catching big. Pairing Doncic Duren or Kessler has been the main objective for GM Rob Pelinka.

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Mamukelashvili provides a more cost-effective contingency plan with just as elite and versatile skills. Depending on how the talks with Duren and Kessler go, the Lakers could easily pivot to Mamu while he’s still available.