Lakers Offered Plan B in Bradley Beal Scenario Despite Josh Okogie’s Free Agency Addition

When the Charlotte Hornets cut Josh Okogie loose, they didn’t just potentially change his zip code; they reset the rumor mill for multiple NBA contenders. Meanwhile, as rumors swirl around front-office moves and after key perimeter losses, the Lakers find themselves at a pivotal crossroads: do they double down on defensive upside, or gamble on flashier alternatives? With Okogie in free agency and the Lakers on the hunt for a tenacious defender, all eyes turn to just how their plan will come together, especially with whispers of a Plan B lurking in the background, waiting to pounce.

There’s no denying that Josh Okogie could certainly be instrumental for the Lakers. Let’s not forget that with some key pieces like Dorian Finney-Smith no longer in the mix, their need for a solid, versatile wing defender has only grown more urgent. That’s where Okogie enters the frame. His game may not sparkle with flashy scoring highlights, but his defensive resume speaks volumes. Year after year, he’s managed to disrupt opposing offenses and guard multiple positions without fanfare. And for a team like LA that’s already top-heavy on offense, that kind of presence matters. But as with all free agency sagas, there’s more to the story.

In a recent video by Lakers Nation, Trevor Lane laid out the possibilities the Lakers might be considering if Okogie isn’t their final move. “If Bradley Beal, who is not particularly a great defensive player, he may not be as bad as his reputation. But a much better, I mean, not even the same league, better offensive player than Josh Okogie. If somebody like Beal would sign with the Lakers, once he gets bought out, I’m absolutely taking him,” Lane said.

Hard to argue with the offensive firepower Beal brings. But what if he doesn’t become available? Lane had thoughts on that as well, suggesting that Marcus Smart could emerge as another top target. “If Beal is not available and if Marcus Smart does not wind up getting bought out by the Washington Wizards, something that I think the Lakers are right now waiting on to see if Smart gets bought out, if he gets free, if then he can become a target for the Lakers,” he added.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 27, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) defends during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Even with other names in the conversation, Lane didn’t downplay Okogie’s value. He emphasized that the former Suns guard might still be the most reliable defensive option available. That said, the Lakers now face a difficult decision: do they prioritize someone who can shut down opposing wings, or pivot toward a high-risk, high-reward scoring threat?

A quick comparison between Marcus Smart and Josh Okogie

Both Smart and Okogie bring that no-nonsense, gritty energy to the court, but they do it in their own unique ways. Take Marcus Smart, for example. He’s not just a scrappy defender—he’s a former Defensive Player of the Year who’s built his name on brainy playmaking and in-your-face perimeter defense.

Sure, Smart’s numbers from the 2024-25 season—7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists per game, shooting 39.3 percent with 1.4 threes—don’t exactly jump off the page. But that doesn’t mean he’s lost his edge. He still brings leadership and composure that’s hard to teach. On the flip side, Josh Okogie might not have the accolades, but don’t let that fool you.

In just 15.6 minutes per game this past season, split between Phoenix and Charlotte, he managed to average 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while hitting 44.3 percent from the floor. That kind of per-minute hustle, especially on defense, is what keeps him on scouts’ radars. He’s the classic 3-and-D wing who doesn’t shy away from guarding the league’s top-tier scorers.

Now, if you’re the Lakers, who do you pick? Smart has the experience and a broader offensive toolkit, no doubt. But Okogie brings youth, speed, and a hunger that might mesh better with L.A.’s defensive schemes. However, with the Knicks reportedly eyeing Smart’s buyout status, Okogie could end up being the more likely pickup for the Lakers.