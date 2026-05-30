Lakers’ Plans for Luke Kennard Become Clear as $27 Million Bulls Target Emerges

The Los Angeles Lakers appear set to retain Luke Kennard, but a $27M guard could complicate that plan. In the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves due to injuries, he quickly became Robin to LeBron James in the team’s underdog playoff win against the Houston Rockets, earning praise from all over the NBA world.

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Now, with his ‌free agency approaching, the Lakers appear to have decided on his future with the team. At the same time, the Chicago Bulls’ Anfernee Simons might hamper his spot.

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Seasoned NBA analyst Eric Pincus recently examined the loaded free agency market and predicted that Luke Kennard could likely remain with the Purple & Gold side. “He’s a strong complementary fit. Depending on what direction the Lakers go this summer, Kennard seems likely to return,” Pincus wrote in his latest piece with Bleacher Report.

However, Pincus also suggested that the guard might take a hit on his salary. After completing his $11 million one-year contract, the analyst projected Kennard to sign a mid-level exception for $9.4 million.

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Ironically, this projection followed a season in which Luke Kennard emerged as the second option, only behind LeBron James. Coach JJ Redick, out of necessity, put him in the starting lineup after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves suffered injuries right in front of the postseason.

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Kennard latched onto the opportunity with both hands. “It took 9 seasons for an NBA coaching staff to figure out how to use Luke Kennard properly?” said Sam Dekker, a former NBA player, amid the guard’s postseason explosion. That’s the impression that Kennard left in his brief stint with the Lakers.

In the guard’s first start without Doncic and Reaves, he responded with a triple-double (15 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists), a moment that quickly made him a fan favorite with the Lakeshow. He further doubled down in the postseason, scoring 27 points in Game 1 of the first round against the Rockets, followed by 23 points in Game 2.

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Kennard, playing second fiddle to LeBron James, went up against all odds and drilled 5-5 from the arc in the series opener, becoming the first Laker since NBA legend Robert Horry to produce such a feat in the playoffs. Many fans immediately felt the guard had broken the Lakers’ shooting curse. Redick appreciated his scoring mindset and team-first approach, calling it a ‘We-score mentality’.

Kennard, on the other hand, takes equal pride, as he once said, “ I’ve taken pride in that since I’ve gotten here. I’m excited to be here, and I’m excited to see where we can go.”

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While the Lakers are likely to re-sign him, Eric Pincus also projected Bulls guard Anfernee Simons.

Will Anfernee Simons disrupt Luke Kennard’s stay with the Lakers?

Anfernee Simons has a similar profile compared to Luke Kennard. A free agent guard with efficient playmaking and shooting skills. But the only difference is that Simons will come off an annual salary of $27 million.

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The Boston Celtics traded him to the Bulls ahead of the deadline to acquire Nikola Vučević. Now, Eric Pincus noted that Simon might have an uncertain future with the Bulls and could attract offers from other teams.

Since his trade to the Bulls, Simons has played only 6 games, witnessing a drop in efficiency across the board. Pincus highlighted that unless he finds a way to contribute next to Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, Simons doesn’t really have a role in Chicago.

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“It’s unclear how the Bulls will spend their money this summer,” Pincus said. “Simons may see his salary drop closer to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($15.1 million), unless a team with cap room like the Los Angeles Lakers pursues him.”

In his short stint with the Celtics, Simons recorded 14.2 ppg off the bench, shooting 39.5% from the three-point line before he was moved to Chicago. Simons would give the Lakers an additional scoring option from the bench, offering upside but adding a price tag and a roster puzzle.

Pincus’ reporting suggests the Lakers lean toward continuity, but in a summer where the franchise is also hunting larger acquisitions, every roster decision has a cost somewhere else. Given the team’s hunt for a big fish this season, the team may have to shed some assets. So, Simons remains a valuable rotational player and his fit with the team will be evaluated by the front office.