Lakers Reportedly Give Up on New Recruit as Major Roster Question Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers have a defensive problem that could become increasingly difficult to ignore as the season progresses. Walker Kessler gives them a reliable presence in the paint, but the team has yet to establish a dependable option who can maintain that protection when he leaves the floor. Kevon Looney was expected to provide that cover. Instead, his limited role has left the Lakers facing a major question about their frontcourt rotation.

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The concern is not simply about finding another player who can occupy the center position. Los Angeles needs someone capable of defending opposing big men, contesting shots near the rim and securing rebounds. Without that support, the defensive responsibility falls heavily on Kessler, leaving the team vulnerable whenever he is unavailable or needs rest.

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The situation became clearer after NBABase shared a report from Dan Woike, indicating that the Lakers had determined Looney was not a workable backup center. That leaves Los Angeles with a bigger question: who can provide reliable defensive cover behind Kessler when the starting center is off the floor?

Lakers’ Defensive Cover Behind Walker Kessler Remains Uncertain

Looney arrived in Los Angeles with considerable experience. The 30-year-old had spent the previous decade with the Golden State Warriors before joining the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2025-26 season. He also brought three NBA championships and a reputation for rebounding and doing the less visible work around the basket. Those qualities made him a reasonable option to support Kessler, but his early-season involvement has not matched the role the Lakers needed him to fill.

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Through his first six appearances, Looney averaged 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game, according to the report. He has not started a game, and his limited minutes indicate that the coaching staff has not established him as a regular part of the center rotation. That leaves Los Angeles without the dependable defensive minutes it expected from the veteran addition.

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Kessler, meanwhile, has become an important part of the team’s interior defense. He is averaging 14.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while playing 30.8 minutes per game, according to the latest reporting. His ability to protect the rim and control the glass gives the Lakers a defensive foundation, but those responsibilities cannot fall on one player throughout an 82-game season.

Sandro Mamukelashvili provides another frontcourt option, particularly with his ability to contribute offensively. However, the Lakers still need to establish whether he can consistently handle the defensive responsibilities of a traditional backup center. His presence gives the coaching staff another rotation option, but it does not automatically solve the need for someone who can protect the rim, contest bigger opponents and secure rebounds when Kessler rests.

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The Lakers have started the season 11-2, but their strong record does not eliminate the need to address the backup center position. Their successful start gives the team an opportunity to evaluate its rotation before the demands of the season increase. If Kessler encounters foul trouble, misses time or needs extended rest, the lack of a dependable defensive replacement could become more damaging.

Los Angeles may eventually have to explore another center option, whether through free agency or a trade. No move is guaranteed, but the reported assessment of Looney makes the need clear. The Lakers have their starting defensive anchor in Kessler; now, they need someone who can maintain that protection when he sits. Until they find that option, defensive cover behind Kessler will remain an important roster question.