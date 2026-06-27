Lakers Risk Losing Marcus Smart After Another Heartbreak in Center Market, Per Reports

The last 48 hours of the NBA free agency market have been a perilous rollercoaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. They missed the chance to get Isaiah Stewart, who is now with the Grizzlies, while Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to remain in Oklahoma City on a new long-term deal. That leaves Mitchell Robinson as one of the few proven centers still linked to the Lakers’ search for frontcourt help. But in their pursuit of a big man, they now risk losing an essential defensive anchor.

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According to prominent league insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a significant threat to steal veteran guard Marcus Smart away from Los Angeles.

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Smart, who became one of the Lakers’ key defensive voices after arriving in Los Angeles, is strongly considering declining his $5.4 million player option for the upcoming season ahead of Monday’s deadline. If that happens, he could test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Stein and Fischer indicate that the Lakers will face competition for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

The sudden threat of losing Smart comes at a highly vulnerable moment for Rob Pelinka’s front office. They have a looming task to fix a roster that is still searching for a reliable interior presence. The top priority has been adding a center. While DeAndre Ayton has featured prominently in offseason speculation, Smart largely stayed out of it until reports emerged linking him to Houston if he reaches free agency.

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The Rockets could get their revenge for that playoff defeat by stealing Smart. If he becomes a free agent, a reunion with head coach Ime Udoka makes plenty of sense. Smart enjoyed the best stretch of his NBA career under Udoka in Boston, helping the Celtics reach the 2022 NBA Finals while establishing himself as one of the league’s premier defensive guards.

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League sources indicate that Smart is very much considering heading to the open market. That’s going to leave the Lakers scrambling to retain the backcourt leadership and elite defense he brought to the rotation.

Lakers’ options for centers trim down further

The Lakers’ front office is fighting multiple battles. It’s still working through Austin Reaves’ situation while there is silence surrounding LeBron James’ future. At the same time, the search for a starting-caliber center has become increasingly difficult, with Marcus Smart’s contract situation adding another layer of uncertainty.

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The center market remains the Lakers’ biggest roster need. They were eyeing Robert Williams III, whose talent has long been offset by durability concerns. Stewart’s move to Memphis removed another physical, defensive-minded big man from the market before the Lakers could make a move.

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Hartenstein also appeared to be an ideal fit after playing a major role in Oklahoma City’s championship run. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Thunder intend to sign him to a new three-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2028-29 season. The agreement effectively removes another top center from an already thin market.

With the Thunder successfully locking down one of the league’s most sought-after big men, the Lakers are left with dwindling options to stabilize their frontcourt, all while dealing with the possibility of Smart’s departure. The Rockets could use their financial flexibility to offer a more lucrative, long-term deal than the $5.4 million option Smart currently holds.

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That leaves Pelinka facing two interconnected challenges: finding a dependable center while convincing Smart to remain in Los Angeles. Both have become considerably more difficult over the past few days.

If the Lakers fail to address both issues, they’ll enter next season with lingering questions about their interior defense and overall roster balance around LeBron James and Luka Dončić.