Lakers Sacrifice 3 Stars to Land Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Trade Idea

The summer of 2026 is shaping up to be a memorable one. Aside from a stacked draft class, several big-name stars could be on the move. As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers are once again at the center of these discussions, with some expecting them to assemble the ultimate win-now roster.

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Sportswriter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson came up with a three-team mega-deal that would reunite LeBron James and Anthony Davis—and reshape the entire Western Conference. To get the deal done and ensure that all sides come out as winners on paper, though, it also includes the Utah Jazz.

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Per Scoop B’s hypothetical deal, the Lakers receive AD and two 2026 second-rounders from the Washington Wizards. They also acquire the 2025 fifth overall pick Ace Bailey and a pair of 2027 second-rounders from the Utah Jazz.

Scoop B’s hypothetical deal sends Anthony Davis to LA alongside two second-rounders. The Lakers also get Ace Bailey, the 2025 fifth overall pick, plus two more second-rounders from Utah.

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In his scenario, the Wizards don’t keep any of the All-Star caliber talent they acquired this past season. They’ll be sending Trae Young and the first overall pick to the Jazz. Utah will also receive Jake LaRavia, the 25th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and a handful of other draft assets from LA.

In return, Utah receives All-Star-level forward Lauri Markkanen and the second overall pick—a dual-timeline approach. The Lakers will give them Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and unprotected firsts in 2030 and 2032.

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The reacquisition of Davis is enough to convince LeBron James to remain with the Lakers in this scenario, allowing them to field a starting five with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Ace Bailey, James, and Davis.

Washington continues to build a junior team to compete in the future, with Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and the second overall pick in this year’s draft. Meanwhile, they get Markkanen, who can serve as a bridge player or get flipped for additional assets to a team that wants win-now pieces.

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The Jazz would set up a dual timeline today, with Young as their centerpiece, while also building a future cornerstone around the number one overall pick.

AD and James know what it takes to win a championship with the LA Lakers

If James’ motivation for returning for a 24th season is competing for another title, then remaining with the LA Lakers and pairing up with Anthony Davis might be his best shot.

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After all, the two of them already did that during the NBA Bubble back in 2020. They had a few veterans alongside them in Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, J.R. Smith, Markieff Morris, and Jared Dudley.

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Aside from the vets, they also had young guys in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Alex Caruso.

In the playoffs that year, James and Davis dominated, averaging 27.6 and 27.7 points per game, respectively.

James also averaged 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game during the 2020 NBA Playoffs and was named Finals MVP after they won the championship.

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Meanwhile, Davis averaged 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, establishing himself as a strong two-way presence.

This time, Davis and James would anchor a star-studded roster with Doncic and Reaves.

Doncic is an all-around star who can handle primary ball-handling duties. Reaves is a strong secondary option who can score from almost anywhere and will ensure opposing defenses can’t lock in on just one player. Both of them will also benefit from having Davis in the back line to make up for any of their defensive lapses.