Lakers Set to Target NBA Champion After Jonathan Kuminga Failure, Per Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on Jonathan Kuminga, but they may already have another veteran in mind.

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Bruce Brown, the NBA champion guard who helped the Denver Nuggets win their first title, is reportedly in the mix for Los Angeles. According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the Lakers have shown interest in Brown for several years.

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“I think he’s in the mix for the Lakers, a team that has had some interest in him for several years now,” Fischer said.

The interest dates back to 2023, when the Lakers had pursued Brown before he signed with the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $40 million contract. Now that Brown is a free agent, Los Angeles could have another chance to bring him in without having to pay the price that came with his previous deal.

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Brown’s name has surfaced at an important time for the Lakers. The team spent weeks pursuing Kuminga, but the deal they had hoped to complete ultimately fell apart. After an earlier offer was rejected, the expected sign-and-trade never came together, and Kuminga agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $12 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That leaves the Lakers looking at other options, and Brown offers something different from Kuminga: experience.

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Brown played all 82 games for Denver last season, although he started only four. He averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 24.4 minutes per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range on limited attempts.

His connection to Denver also gives the Lakers a player with championship experience. Brown had his best season with the Nuggets in 2022-23, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists as Denver won the first NBA championship in franchise history.

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That experience could fit what the Lakers are trying to build. Los Angeles has already added defensive wings Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Quentin Grimes during free agency, along with rookie center Cameron Carr through the draft. Brown would give the team another experienced player competing for a place in the postseason rotation.

There is, however, one major limitation: money.

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The Lakers are already over their roster limit and do not have cap space or exceptions available, meaning they can offer Brown no more than the veteran minimum.

Los Angeles is also not the only team that has shown interest. Fischer said the Philadelphia 76ers had considered Brown for one of their two remaining minimum-contract spots, but those spots ultimately went to LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

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For now, Brown remains unsigned, while the Lakers continue to look for another piece after missing out on Kuminga. If that search continues into the end of August, a player the Lakers have pursued before could once again become an option.