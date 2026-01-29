Lakers Star Dalton Knecht Demands Trade- 3 Possible Destinations Feat. Milwaukee Bucks

Dalton Knecht’s journey has been a rollercoaster, going from being the steal as the 17th pick in the 2024 draft to finding himself as a negative asset. Some observers believe last February’s failed trade lingered mentally. But now the 24-year-old wants a fresh start, and it starts by demanding his way out of Los Angeles, but he doesn’t have a say in his future destination.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m hearing from sources close to the Lakers and around the league that Dalton Knecht approached, he and his people approached the Lakers’ front office, they approached Rob Pelinka and asked if they could find him a new home before the February 5th trade deadline,” Irwin reports. “The Lakers are looking to include him in a larger trade package that would bring back an impact-type player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers signed him to a rookie-scale deal worth roughly $4 million annually. They also exercised his $4.2 million team option for 2026–27, giving them low-cost control through next season. Recently, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times added that the Purple and Gold franchise is willing to trade him by attaching a second-round pick to him to make it work.

Adding picks opens a lot of options; in fact, Knecht can play a part in helping the Lakers to land the 2x MVP!

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks

With the Bucks flailing well below .500, a divorce does seem more likely than it did a month ago. And while Dalton Knecht doesn’t look like a game-changing prospect, he does give the Bucks a bit of young talent for the next era. But the Lakers are not only parting ways with Knecht. Milwaukee Bucks get: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, first-round pick swaps in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032, and a 2031 first-round pick.

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This will help the Los Angeles Lakers get Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. This deal may lack star power heading back to Milwaukee, but it largely makes up for it in draft capital. Furthermore, the impact of Austin Reaves cannot be forgotten, who has ascended to an All-Star level before the injury. Add to this the stability that Hachimura and Vanderbilt provide, and the Bucks can definitely start rebuilding a lot easier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the potential of Dalton Knecht cannot be ignored. The 24-year-old opened the season averaging 19.2 minutes per game. In October and November, the former Tennessee star had two games of double-digit scoring. While the Lakers are not giving him enough opportunities, the Bucks can certainly take that bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Sacramento Kings

Important reminder again that Dalton Knecht doesn’t hold any say on his future. So, the Lakers won’t necessarily trade him to a winning roster. They will trade him to find the best fit for the franchise. That’s why the Kings come into the picture as Rob Pelinka has his eyes set on Sacramento’s 3-and-D wing player. The Kings will receive Dalton Knecht, and the Los Angeles Lakers will receive Keon Ellis, 2027 second-round pick (CHA).

The Sacramento Kings are currently 14th in the West.’ (12-36), and are a team on the verge of a rebuild. On a rebuilding team, the 24-year-old may have more opportunities. Sacramento’s approach to the rebuild has involved listing every player, barring Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, and potentially Maxime Raynaud, as tradable assets.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 14, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers can finally acquire their ideal 3-and-D wing target in Keon Ellis, who is averaging 5.4 points and 1.1 steals per game on 36.0% shooting from three-point range. The financial math works. Knecht’s outgoing salary exceeds Ellis’ incoming figure, keeping the Lakers under the first apron and the deal clean under league rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) New Orleans Pelicans

The Lakers have the league’s sixth-worst defensive rating at 118.2. That’s why the need for a wing player who can defend is a must. So, a Dalton Knecht-centered trade could land the Purple and Gold the forward they were looking for. The Pelicans would receive Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and the Lakers would receive Herb Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago In-demand Herb Jones eyeing for a quick return

Even Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Shea suggested, “The Los Angeles Lakers trade could significantly boost their championship odds by acquiring Herb Jones to upgrade their defense, particularly on a team led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic,” Shea stated. Jones is at the top of the Lakers’ list of trade targets. While he may not be the hottest commodity on the trade market, he’s the type of wing the Lakers need to take the next step on both ends of the floor.

Jones is currently making $13.9 million, which will rise to $14.9 million in 2026-27. After that, his three-year, $67.6 million extension will kick in. That deal has an average salary of $22.5 million for his services, which would be a team-friendly price for the defensive star. Let’s see if the Lakers actually trade Knecht or keep him longer.